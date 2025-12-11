Forget the World Cup and focus on Afcon - Williams

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana skipper Ronwen Williams has emphasised they should not get ahead of themselves after learning of their World Cup opponents, urging his teammates to channel their focus into the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), and revealing SA will be gunning for another podium finish.

Morocco will host the Afcon from December 21 to January 18. Bafana are pitted against Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe in Group B, getting their campaign underway against Angola on December 22 in Marrakech.

“We don’t have to get ahead of ourselves. The most important thing right now is Afcon,” said Williams.

“The expectations we have for ourselves and the expectations the country has in us now [after winning bronze at Afcon in Ivory Coast last year], they obviously want us to come back with a medal, and the only way to achieve that is to have full focus on it.

“The World Cup is still a few months away, and every moment deserves the spotlight, and at this moment, the spotlight should be on Afcon, and we need to treat it with the respect it deserves. We want to make history.”

The World Cup will be co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada from June 11 to July 19 next year. Bafana are in Group A with Mexico, South Korea and the winner of the European playoff between Denmark vs North Macedonia and Czech Republic vs Ireland (with the two winners playing for the final spot).

As much as he entreated his teammates not to think about the World Cup yet, the Bafana skipper views the draw as “exciting”, relishing facing Mexico in the tournament’s opener in Mexico City in what will be a replay of the 2010 edition on home soil.

“The [World Cup] draw is amazing ... that’s Déjà vu right there, as it will be the replay of the opening game of the best World Cup ever in this country back in 2010. So, we are excited,” Williams said.

“It’s always nice getting the host nation because then you feel the World Cup, you feel the energy being in that city. Yes, it’s going to be tough but we will enjoy the moment as well.”

