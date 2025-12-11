Two Oceans sets date for 2026 Trail Run

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Seen here: Running enthusiasts enjoying the beauty of the Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run route this year.

The Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run returns on April 10, 2026, giving runners the choice between two distances: 16km and 24km.

“We’re proud to celebrate the 13th running of the Totalsports Two Oceans Marathon Trail Run in 2026,” said Chris Goldschmidt, chairperson of the Two Oceans Marathon NPC.

“After the pandemic-disrupted hiatus, the trail races returned to the bouquet of events in 2025, selling out within minutes and reigniting the enthusiasm of runners across the country.

“Since their debut in 2010, these iconic trail races have captured the imagination of both elite athletes and weekend adventurers alike, offering a rare opportunity to experience the beauty and challenge of Table Mountain’s trails.

“We can’t wait to welcome participants back for another unforgettable edition in 2026.”

Two Oceans Marathon GM Wade Bromfield said they were “excited” to confirm the date for the trail run. “With routes that showcase breath-taking scenery and true trail running terrain, every runner will face a challenge that’s as achievable as it is exhilarating. Whatever distance you choose, a memorable adventure awaits.”

Entries will open on Tuesday, January 20. – Sowetan Reporter