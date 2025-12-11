WATCH | Sheppard sees UK trip boosting Chiefs’ reserves title hopes

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach Dillon Sheppard is optimistic that the experience they gained from their recent UK trip, where they thumped Manchester United 3-1 and drew against Leeds United and Queens Park Rangers, will help them win what would be a historic second reserve league title on the trot.

Chiefs’ UK trip was a prize for winning their first 2024/25 DDC title. The young Glamour Boys returned from their 12-day trip on Monday. Thulani Mabaso, Naledi Hlongwane and Ofentse Kgosana were on target against Manchester, while the former also found the back of the net in the 1-all draw versus Leeds. Chiefs drew goalless against QPR.

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs DDC coach Dillon Sheppard reflects on their recent UK trip, where they thumped Manchester United 3-1 in one of the three fixtures they were involved in there.



Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/D6IDbVOdzg — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 11, 2025

“I think after this trip, where the boys spent time at such big clubs and watching some Premiership games, that in itself is an inspiration for our guys to work hard to defend the DDC title. I don’t think any team has defended it, so we want to make history, and we will definitely be banking on the experience we gained in the UK,” Sheppard said.

After 12 outings Chiefs, who had a slow start to the DDC campaign, are currently fifth on the table with 20 points, 11 behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who have played one match more than them.

Sheppard explained what contributed to their slow start. “Going into our form at the beginning of the season, maybe it had to do with the fact that the UK trip was in doubt and the boys started to feel a little bit down. Also, some players were entering the prelims and final exams... we have eight boys in matric, which is a very difficult period,” Sheppard said.

