Afcon kicks off with Bafana now among favourites

Oswin Appollis of South Africa during the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers 2026 match between South Africa and Rwanda at Mbombela Stadium in Mbombela

With Bafana Bafana tipped as one of the favourites after winning bronze at the last edition of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Ivory Coast last year, we take stock of how the group stages could pan out at the tournament from December 21 to January 18 in Morocco.

Group A: Morocco, Zambia, Mali, Comoros

Overview: This group is expected to be a two-horse race between host Morocco and Mali. Zambia and Comoros will need to dig deep if they’re to cause any upset.

Morocco remain favourites to clinch the title, not only because they are the hosts but also because they are Africa’s highest-ranked nation and 11th in the world. They’ve not won the Afcon since 1976, and if there’s a chance to finally end their wait, this is the moment.

The Atlas Lions are also on a run of eight consecutive victories. Their star Achraf Hakimi might not be in his element, having been nursing an ankle injury in recent months, but Morocco still have enough quality to soldier on in case the Paris St Germain superstar fails to totally shake off his injury.

Achraf Hakimi of Morocco during the 2026 World Cup Qualifier football match between Morocco and Niger at Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah in Rabat (Nabil Ramdani/BackpagePix)

Likely group winners: Morocco

Runners-up: Mali

Group fixtures

December 21: Morocco v Comoros (9pm)

December 22: Mali v Zambia (4pm)

December 26: Zambia v Comoros (7.30pm); Morocco v Mali (10pm)

December 29: Comoros v Mali; Zambia v Morocco (both at 9pm)

Group B: Angola, SA, Egypt, Zimbabwe

Overview: SA will want to prove that their third-place finish in Ivory Coast was not a fluke by reaching another semifinal, as coach Hugo Broos has maintained is their target. But they are in a difficult group, and with countries knowing how capable they are, they will not take them lightly. Oswin Appollis will be a key player in the tournament for Bafana.

After a disappointing previous Afcon performance, Egypt will be determined to go all the way, and Mohamed Salah’s turbulent times at Liverpool may be the fire he needs to lead the Pharaohs.

Angola also come into the tournament as one of the tough sides, with Olympique Lyon’s Clinton Mata the key man in defence, while there are also Serie A stars in Udinese’s Rul Modesto and Lecee’s Kialonda Gaspar.

Following a poor World Cup qualifying campaign, Zimbabwe will hope for a better showing in the Afcon.

Likely group winners: Egypt

Runners-Up: SA

Likely third place: Angola

Group fixtures

December 22: SA v Angola (7pm); Egypt v Zimbabwe, (10pm)

December 26: Angola v Zimbabwe (2.30pm); Egypt v SA (5pm)

December 29: Angola v Egypt; Zimbabwe v SA, (both at 6pm)

Group C: Nigeria, Tanzania, Tunisia, Uganda

Overview: After missing out on the 2026 Fifa World Cup in the US, Mexico and Canada, Nigeria will arrive in Morocco with something to prove. The quality at their disposal remains undeniable with Europe-based stars.

Failing to qualify for the World Cup has placed significant pressure, not only on the federation but also on head coach Eric Chelle.

Victor Osimhen leads the attack, and Nigeria’s success will depend on him.

Tunisia, on the other hand, come in with momentum and form after their impressive run in the World Cup qualifiers while also holding Brazil to draw recently.

Uganda and Tanzania will be eager to shake up the group and ensure it will not be a two-horse race, as many are suggesting.

Likely group winners: Nigeria

Runners-up: Tunisia

Group fixtures

December 23: Nigeria v Tanzania (7.30pm); Tunisia v Uganda (10pm)

December 27: Uganda v Tanzania (7.30pm); Nigeria v Tunisia (10pm)

December 30: Tunisia v Tanzania; Uganda v Nigeria (both 6pm)

William Troost Ekong of Nigeria reacts instructs teammates during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast at Alassane Ouattara Stadium in Abidjan, Cote dIvoire (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

Group D: Benin, Botswana, DR Congo, Senegal

Overview: Arguably one of the most exciting African teams in recent months, DR Congo should ride the wave of their recent blistering form under their French coach Sébastien Desabre.

Having a somewhat younger squad, with the majority of key players playing in top European leagues, should see the DRC top the group ahead of one of the tournament’s favourites Senegal, whose ageing squad is headlined by Saudi-based players like 33-year-old Sadio Mane and Kalidou Koulibaly, who is a year older. The Leopards skipper Chancel Mbemba, Axel Tuanzebe, Noah Sadiki, Fiston Mayele, Meschak Elia and Cédric Bakambu are some of the key stars for DRC.

Likely group winners: DR Congo

Runners-up: Senegal

Likely third place: Botswana

Group fixtures

December 23: Senegal v Botswana (6pm); DR Congo v Benin (8.30pm)

December 27: Senegal v DR Congo (6pm); Benin v Botswana (8.30pm)

December 30: Benin v Senegal; Botswana v DR Congo (both 8.30pm)

Group E: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan

Overview: Algeria are also in form heading into the competition, having finished the World Cup qualifiers unbeaten.

The Desert Warriors have a good mixture of experienced players and youth, with Riyad Mahrez again expected to be their main man. The conditions in Morocco should favour Algeria, as they are neighbours.

Likely group winners: Algeria

Runners-up: Burkina Faso

Likely third-place: Equatorial Guinea

Group fixtures

December 24: Algeria v Sudan, 1pm; Burkina Faso v Equatorial Guinea (3.30pm)

December 28: Algeria v Burkina Faso (1pm); Equatorial Guinea, 3.30pm

December 31: Equatorial Guinea v Algeria; Sudan v Burkina Faso (both 6pm)

Group F: Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, Mozambique

Overview:

As the defending champions, Ivory Coast are expected to impress again in this tournament. The Elephants also ended their World Cup qualifying campaign without a defeat, and they are among the favourites to lift the Afcon trophy.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo and two veteran forwards in Sebastien Haller and Wilfred Zaha are their key stars. Cameroon’s recent decline, having failed to qualify for the World Cup, makes it difficult to tip ahead of Ivory Coast and Gabon, who will be relying on the evergreen former Arsenal and Barcelona striker Pierre Aubameyang for goals. Mario Lemina and Dennis Bounga are also odds-on to be instrumental for the Panthers.

Sebastien Haller of Ivory Coast celebrates scoring the 1-0 during the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualification match between Ivory Coast and Gambia in Abidjan, Ivory Coast. (LEGNAN KOULA)

Likely group winners: Ivory Coast

Runners-up: Gabon

Likely third-place: Cameroon

Group fixtures

December 24: Ivory Coast v Mozambique (6pm); Cameroon v Gabon, 8.30pm

December 28: Cameroon v Ivory Coast, 6pm; Gabon v Mozambique (8.30pm)

December 31: Gabon v Ivory Coast; Mozambique v Cameroon (both 8.30pm)

