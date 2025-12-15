WATCH | No team can stop Bafana Bafana in Afcon – Doctor Khumalo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos embraces right-back Khuliso Mudau as they celebrate their qualification for the 2026 Fifa World Cup with their Group C win against Rwanda at the Mbombela Stadium

Bafana Bafana legend Doctor “16v” Khumalo has made a bold statement about Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) chances, asserting “no team can stop” Hugo Broos’ men in Morocco.

Bafana are in Group B of the impending Afcon to be played from December 21 to January 18 2026 in Morocco. Egypt, Angola and Zimbabwe are Bafana’s rivals in that pool. SA get their tournament underway by facing Angola in Marrakech (7pm SA time) on December 22.

WATCH | Bafana Bafana legend Doctor Khumalo reckons there's no country that can stop Bafana at the upcoming Afcon in Morocco, also lauding Hugo Broos team's tactical approach.



Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/uQEbtsdXHE — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) December 15, 2025

“I wouldn’t say there’s a country I think can stop Bafana. These boys just destroy everyone in front of them; they don’t care whether you play in Europe or not,” Khumalo, who played a telling role in Bafana’s 1996 Afcon success, said during the team’s farewell, organised by their sponsor Castle at FNB Stadium last week Thursday.

16v also lauded Broos for including two youngsters, Shandre Campbell and Tylon Smith, in his squad, saying Mzansi had never thought about the future in the past.

“I’d also like to credit the coach [Broos] for selecting these two youngsters, Campbell and Smith. This [the selection of youngsters] was lacking before. We used to focus on that particular present moment without planning for the future, and Hugo is now making sure we don’t repeat that mistake,” Khumalo said.

Campbell, 20, is expected to link up with the team in their training base at the University of Pretoria’s High Performance Centre (HPC) on Monday after playing in his side Club Brugge’s 5-1 league win over Dender in the Belgian top flight on Sunday.

Campbell’s age compeer, Smith, who’s plying his trade in England with Queens Park Rangers reserves, is already in camp with the rest of the squad. Smith comes into the Bafana set-up having helped Amajita win the Under-20 Afcon in Egypt in May, where he was voted player of the tournament.

