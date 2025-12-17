Broos sees room for improvement despite pre-Afcon friendly win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana tactician Hugo Broos got a feeling that his players didn’t really come out of their shell in Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Ghana in a friendly that served as a curtain-raiser to their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign.

In fact, Broos suggested that his troops played the game with their minds already in Afcon, to start in Morocco from December 22 to January 18 2026, adding that he suspected they feared getting injured as the continental showpiece looms. Even so, Broos was pleased with a win, courtesy of Sipho Mbule’s thunderbolt in the second stanza.

Playing a match a few games before a big tournament is sometimes a game you don’t want to see. — Hugo Broos, Bafana Bafana coach

“A game [that’s] a few games before a big tournament is sometimes a game you don’t want to see. I am happy with the result... It’s always better to go to Morocco with a victory than with a draw or, in the worst case, a defeat,” Broos said after the game.

“I think we can do much better than today. Maybe the tournament of next week is already playing in the heads of the players... ‘I don’t want to be injured today,’ and also there were new boys and it’s a big difference for them to suddenly play at this level. On the other hand, I am not worried.”

Bafana, who leave for Morocco on Wednesday, will link up with striker Lyle Foster, winger Shandre Campbell and midfielder Siphephelo Sithole in their base in Marrakesh on Thursday, as the trio were delayed by club duties, forcing them to fly directly to the host nation.

As he wasn’t entirely pleased with the performance against Ghana, who came with their understrength team as they didn’t qualify for the upcoming Afcon, Broos banks on the arrival of Foster, Campbell and Sithole to boost their preparations.

“I know that a few important players are coming with us on Thursday, and we still have four days to do the finishing touch, and I am sure that we will be ready next Monday to play against Angola,” Broos said.

Bafana are in Group B with Angola, Egypt and neighbours Zimbabwe, getting their campaign underway against Palancas Negras in Marrakesh on December 22 at 7pm SA time.

