People think we blew our money away, but we fought for the love of boxing – Sithebe

We fought for the love of boxing, and we earned peanuts, which helped us to get by.

That is how boxing legend Johannes Bhekimpi Sithebe best explained the hardships faced today by many boxers of yesteryear.

Famously known, then, as “Slashing Tiger”, he fought 93 times, and some of those boxing matches were for the many successful defences he made for the SA Transvaal non-white flyweight belt.

Sithebe, from Alexandra township, Johannesburg East, won that belt at Atteridgeville community hall, Pretoria, where he defeated Johannes Motokeli.

Speaking during a lunch that was organised for about 20 veterans in Gauteng by African Boxing Union (ABU) marketing and communications director, Tshele Kometsi, at his top-of-the-range Leggins restaurant at Sky City Mall, Sithebe said the misconception stems from international media reports about millions of rand that are earned today.

“Either they forget, or they don’t know that we fought for poor purses because boxing was for the love of it for us,” said Sithebe.

He defeated Motokeli in August, 1967 for the Transvaal non-white flyweight title.

“Obviously when you see that I was involved in so many title fights, the assumption is that I made a lot of money.

“So when someone we don’t even know, like Mr Kometsi, gives us lunch and some money, it makes me feel honoured and remembered.

“The truth is few people will do what Mr Kometsi has done for us. He is not doing this for the first time; he is consistent, and we are grateful.”

Sithebe says the Christmas festive period is for family reunions and togetherness and excitement and often involves compulsive gift buying.

“That is something I don’t even think about because I will get sick,” said Sithebe, who came dressed in a boxing gown he wore during his heyday.

He did shadow boxing, and guests were at first baffled and even thought Sithebe was mentally disturbed.

Kometsi then explained that it is a culture for retired and active fighters to bless a ceremony, including at a funeral of a boxer, by doing exactly what Sithebe did.

They reciprocated by clapping hands, and Morris “Yankee” Mohloai, and Jerry “Sticker” Mbitse, joined in.

Mohloai, 77, from Mapetla in Soweto, was a dominant welterweight champion in the 70s.

He is a respected veteran who retired and became a ring official, recently attending reunions to help revive SA boxing.

Mbitse is a former SA junior featherweight champion from Meadowlands who began boxing after football and quickly found his calling in the ring.

He then became involved with supporting boxing clubs, providing equipment and guidance.

Mohloai used the purse money he earned in his fight against Arturo Guzman – which Mohloai won by a KO in round 1 – to buy a soccer kit for an amateur football club.

One of the players in that club was Fetsi “Chippa” Molatedi.

He was known for his time with Moroka Swallows and a record-breaking transfer to Kaizer Chiefs in the 1980s.

“That was my small way of showing appreciation for the love I received in my area,” said Mohloai, who won the SA welterweight belt from Maxwell “Black Hero” Malinga in May 1975.

“We are forgotten. Even when sports minister [Gayton McKenzie] gave legends R8,000 each, no one thought about us.”

McKenzie had lunch with 36 retired boxers in April and gave them bonuses as recognition for their contributions, a move praised for supporting struggling icons.

“We are grateful to Mr Kometsi for his good gesture, which goes a long way.”

Mbitse said: “I wish Mr Kometsi nothing but progress. He is associating himself with old crocks ([slang for old, worn-out things or people] when no one wants anything to do with us. Mr broer, I earned R20 for my first fight and R10,000 for the SA title.”

Some of the legends who were served lunch by Kometsi included Obed Molekwa (promoter), Lehlohonolo Nkatlo (retired boxer), Andrew Sithebe and Peter Shakung (retired trainers), Thabo Mathe, and Levayi Molatlhegi.

Kometsi said: “There is boxing today all because of these legends; if you ignore such people, clearly you don’t know where you are going with boxing.

“Sit down with them and just listen to the stories they tell; you will come out a better person in terms of knowledge.”

