Soccer legends say Bafana Afcon progress is assured

Soccer legends..standing from left. Isaac Chirwa, Big Boy Kholoane, Tshele Kometsi of Leggings Restaurant, and Masoja Cele. Seated from left Lucky Lekgwathi and Edward Motale.

Bafana Bafana will advance to the second round of the African Cup of Nations, and there are no two ways about it.

This assertion was made yesterday by football legends Johannes “Big Boy” Kholoane, Isaac Chirwa, Edward “Magents” Motale and Lucky Lekgwathi, who watched Bafana’s first game against Angola from Leggings Restaurant at Sky City Mall near Vereeniging.

These all-time great footballers welcomed the three points Bafana collected after their 2-1 victory at the Grand Stade de Marrakech Stadium in Morocco.

And here is our second goal, that beauty from Lyle!!!



📹 courtesy of @SABC_Sport #BafanaPride pic.twitter.com/3aNRq8dJ6K — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) December 22, 2025

They said it was a morale booster for the national team players as they soldier on in a competition SA last won in 1996 after defeating Tunisia 2-1 in front of a multiracial home crowd at FNB Stadium,

However, the legends said Bafana had made it difficult for themselves against the Palancas Negras, which is what the Angola national football team is known as.

“They did not use their skills to the fullest—something that would have caused serious problems for Angola,” said Kholoane, who was famous for his dazzling dribbling skills in his heyday.

“They needed someone to hold the ball, take defenders on, and spray passes to the striker force, and that role was for Sipho Mbule because he can do that with ease.”

Kholoane holds the record of scoring three goals in nine minutes in his debut for Kaizer Chiefs against Orlando Pirates many years ago.

The legends all agreed that Bafana boasts a squad of talented players good enough to cause problems for any opponent, including Egypt, whom they meet on Friday.

“We (Bafana Bafana) have very good ball players; they just need to play. I expect an improved performance against Egypt,” said Kholoane.

Kholoane was part of the legendary Chiefs team that won the league title in 1974.

Chirwa, who played for Pirates Pirates when Kholoane was causing havoc, said: “We are going straight into the second round, and from there it’s all the way to the finals.

“We have quality all round on the bench, and today in Africa, we are the best.”

Motale, who captained the Pirates team that won the CAF Champions League in 1995 and also played a key role in Bafana’s historic win for the 1996 African Cup of Nations, said:

“Surely, they now believe it is doable. The game against Egypt is not gonna be easy, but this win against Angola will motivate them, and each player on the pitch will want to die with his boots on.

“They started the game well and scored but dropped the pace and paid the prize as Angola equalised.

“Our defensive mechanism was poor. Tshepang Moremi came on, and he changed the complexion of the game, and he scored, but his goal was disallowed.”

Moremi was also involved in the move that saw Bafana restore their lead through Lyle Forster in the 78th minute.

“We began raiding their back, and more balls in the box, and Forster should have scored a hat trick,” said Motale, who earned seven caps for Bafana between 1994 and 1995, scoring two goals.

“I am happy; the nation is happy; I wish them the best against Egypt.”

Legwathi, arguably Pirates’ most successful captain, having led them to six major trophies in two seasons, making Pirates the only double treble champions since the formation of the Premier Soccer League, said:

“Bafana played well, but I expected them to dictate terms because there are quality players who can do that.

“I am not sure if the pitch was heavy, but they looked to have gotten tired too quickly; they were breathing heavily.

“Mbekezeli Mbokazi was just unlucky with his long-range thunderbolt (it shaved the woodwork in the 58th minute).

“I hope the coach continues against Egypt with the team that started against Angola, and I am positive they will continue delivering the goods.”

Khuliso “Mr Executive” Modau was brought down inside the box in the 60th minute, and hopes for a penalty were dashed when the referee did not rule it as such.

It was a compromise because he could have given Bafana a penalty and flashed a yellow card to Aubrey Modiba, who would have been given marching orders.

He had been booked earlier for an infringement.

Modau, Moremi and goalkeeper Ronwen Williams were outstanding.

With few minutes before full time, diners at the restaurant of Tshele Kometsi came down with a song, Sekusele kancane siphumelele, which loosely translates to “never give up”.

That is a typical way of South Africans reflecting their vibrant culture, social issues, and celebratory spirit, from historical anti-apartheid anthems to kwaito music.

Sowetan