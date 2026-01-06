Broos should have stuck with 4-3-3 formation against Cameroon — Motale

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana coach Hugo Broos reacts during the match against Cameroon at Al Medina Stadium in Rabat, Morocco, on January 4 2026.

“Why fix it when it is not broken!”

That was the reaction from Bafana Bafana legend Edward “Magents” Motale when Sowetan asked him to comment on what did not work for the senior national soccer team in their 2-1 loss to Cameroon in the African Cup of Nations.

Bafana Bafana — the 1996 champions of the tournament, which is often called Africa’s World Cup because it’s the continent’s most prestigious tournament — were eliminated from the competition by Cameroon on Sunday evening.

The Indomitable Lions’ progress was made possible by goals from Junior Tchamadeu and Michel Kofane.

Bafana Bafana’s consolation goal was scored by late substitute Evidence Makgopa.

Motale said coach Hugo Broos should have stuck with the starting line-up he used when Bafana Bafana narrowly lost to Egypt.

He said Broos should also not have abandoned the 4-3-3 formation, which worked wonders throughout Bafana Bafana’s African Cup of Nations qualifiers, and should not have experimented with the more defensive 3-4-3 system.

“We would still be in the running had the coach used the same starting line-up he chose for the game against Egypt,” said Motale, who was in the Bafana Bafana squad that won the continental soccer showpiece in 1996.

“The 4-3-3 formation won Bafana Bafana two matches — against Angola and Zimbabwe; it also gave hell to the Egyptians [who defeated Bafana Bafana 1-0],” said Motale.

“I asked why fix something that is not broken. It was unclear if Broos’ plan was to match the game plan of Cameroon. But it backfired. That’s the reason he could not get the best out of Relebohile Mofokeng, Oswin Appollis, and Khuliso Modau [who had to change from his usual right back to right wing back when he is more of a defensive player than an attacking one].”

Motale, who earned seven caps for Bafana Bafana between 1994 and 1995, also questioned why Bafana Bafana played a friendly match against a second-string Ghana team [who did not qualify for the African Cup of Nations].

“To make matters worse, that friendly was played here [at Dobsonville Stadium],” he said.

“Our weather conditions are nothing compared to the weather in Morocco, so there was no point in playing it, honestly, because it did not help in any way.

“Players had to travel after that game; factor in jet lag and fitness went out the window.

“That contributed to our downfall,” he said.

“We [as Bafana Bafana preparing for the African Cup of Nations in 1996] played in the Four Nations Cup [which they won in 1995].

“We played against tough sides featuring big names — Roger Feutmba [Cameroon midfield general], Raphael Chukwu [Nigerian scoring machine] and the like.

“That is how we gained momentum ahead of the African Nations Cup in 1996.”

Motale added he hoped he won’t be seen as promoting Orlando Pirates — the club he led to winning the CAF Champions League in 1995 — by singing the praises of Evidence Makgopa, Sipho Mbule and Tshepang Moremi [they all play for Pirates].

“There was proof that Bafana Bafana’s game changed for the better [after they joined the team],” said Motale.

“Bafana Bafana raided Cameroon’s backside and created several scoring chances which were not converted into goals.”

Best known for his solid technique, quick feet, and ability to make crucial interceptions during his heyday, Motale said: “We put Cameroon under pressure, especially after Makgopa had scored, and a different Lyle Foster came to the party.

“We must regroup quickly, get over our setback, and focus on the next assignment, which is the World Cup,” said Motale in his parting shot.

Meanwhile, Nelson Dladla said he cannot understand which buttons to press for Bafana Bafana to play to their full potential.

“The boys we have in the national team can play football; they are skilled but I don’t know why they can’t express themselves in the field of play,” said the 77-year-old former Kaizer Chiefs legend whose boyish, naughty, mischievous smile led to him earning the famous nickname “Teenage”.

“You know, at times, players must do what works for them on the pitch because when all is said and done, it’s all about them.”

A special player, one of those football artists and entertainers who, with the number “11” jersey on his back, helped build the brand of Chiefs into the global juggernaut it is today, Dladla said:

“You know at Chiefs, we would listen to the coach when he speaks but do our own thing once we got on the pitch.

“That included us coaching each other, and it worked magic.”