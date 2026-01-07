Deal extension a token of appreciation - Stellies’ Titus

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Devin Titus of Stellenbosch FC during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup last 16 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa on 5 October 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch star Devin Titus has suggested that signing a new long-term contract with the club was a token of appreciation, as the Cape Winelands side gave him the platform to play top-flight football.

Titus was believed to be wanted by the likes of Kaizer Chiefs and Egyptian side Al Masry before Stellenbosch tied him down last week. Stellies didn’t reveal the real length of Titus’s new deal, only revealing it is a “long-term” one.

“Stellenbosch is the club that gave me an opportunity to follow my dream of becoming a professional footballer, so I am happy to have signed a new contract here,” Titus said.

The 25-year-old speedy winger, who is capped three times by Bafana Bafana, hopes he will achieve a lot in the coming years at the Cape Winelands side. Titus, who made his top-flight debut against Black Leopards as a 19-year-old club’s development product in 2021, has found the back of the net 33 times from 153 matches he’s played in the top-flight for Stellies.

“I am grateful to the club and all the coaches, staff and players who have given me this platform to showcase my talent... and hopefully, there is even more to come in the next few years,” Titus said.

Meanwhile, new Stellies coach Gavin Hunt, who replaced long-standing club servant Steve Barker last week, is hell-bent on building on the foundation Barker laid, committing himself to delivering trophies at the club, as he feels the Stellenbosch community “deserves success”.

“Stellenbosch have built something special in recent years, and I am motivated to build on that foundation. There’s plenty of work ahead of us, but I am energised by the challenge,” Hunt said.

“The Winelands deserve success, and I am committed to giving everything I have to bring silverware and memorable moments to our supporters.”

Barker, who has since joined Tanzanian giants Simba, oversaw 309 matches, having arrived at the club in July 2017. Barker was the longest-serving coach in the PSL.

Sowetan