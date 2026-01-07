Khaya Zondo identifies rising SA20 stars ready for next step

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Young fast bowler Kwena Maphaka has been included in the national squad for the T20 World Cup in India next month.

The fourth season of the SA20 has burst into life, with explosive batting displays setting the tone for a thrilling tournament.

Fans have already witnessed multiple 200-plus scores, highlighting the quality and intent that have defined the competition so far.

Domestic cricket veteran and SA20 commentator Khaya Zondo believes the early fireworks are a strong reflection of the tournament’s growing standard.

“It has been exciting so far. Just looking at the scores, that first game between MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants, with scores over 200, and we’ve seen more in later rounds as well,” he said. “It’s a testament to the quality of the batters.

“The bowlers have done well too, and the pitches seem good, bar one or two. It has been high-quality cricket on exhibition.”

Despite the early trends, Zondo remains cautious about identifying frontrunners, stressing that SA20 seasons often shift momentum in the latter stages.

“I don’t want to speak on standout teams; it’s too early. Most teams come back later in the season after starting poorly, while some start well and don’t end well.”

One of the SA20’s greatest strengths has been its role as a launchpad for emerging talent. Last season’s breakout star, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, is a prime example, using his SA20 performances to earn a Proteas call-up.

Zondo highlighted several young players who have caught his eye this season.

“There are a few batters who are up-and-coming. Jason Smith comes to mind. He’s had a good domestic T20 competition after coming back from injury and has been performing for MI Cape Town.”

Young bowlers are also making an impression on the big stage.

“Kwena Maphaka has done well, and Nqobani Mokoena too. We play together at the Dolphins. It’s exciting to see him bowl against big stars and hold his own. Kwena featured for the Proteas as well, and after a long injury layoff, he’s back now. I hope he keeps going.”

Maphaka and Smith have been named in South Africa’s T20 World Cup squad, underlining the SA20’s growing importance in national selection.

Question marks will still be raised with the number of black players in the batting department, especially in the SA20 and national setups.

Former Proteas cricketer Khaya Zondo (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Proteas Test captain Temba Bavuma continues to earn widespread recognition for his leadership, recently being named captain of ESPNcricinfo’s Test Team of the Year.

“Temba has done well, a brilliant leader,” Zondo said. “His batting has improved, and I think he’s always flown under the radar because he’s played the really tough innings when the team was under pressure. He’s getting the credit now for all the hard work over the years. For him to get into that Test XI is quite hectic, brilliant, to be honest.”

Zondo believes Bavuma’s captaincy credentials were unquestionable after South Africa’s World Test Championship triumph. “They had to make him captain. He won the World Test Championship; he has to be the best captain in the world now. Hopefully, they go back and defend the WTC title.”

With Bavuma approaching the latter stages of his career, attention has turned to potential successors in South Africa’s batting ranks.

“If we look across formats, Sinethemba Qeshile stands out. He’s done well in four-day cricket and made his ODI debut this year. I’ve played with him before, and you can see he belongs at that level. I’m hoping he gets more international opportunities.”

Proteas head coach Shukri Conrad has also received praise after a stellar year in charge across all formats. “Shukri has been such a great coach. Everywhere he’s coached, teams have been successful and won trophies. That’s why CSA gave him the job,” Zondo said.

“You judge a coach on trophies and the players he produces — and he’s done both. As long as he does his job, who can fault him?”

