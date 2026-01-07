SA boxers still lack life cover 18 years on

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA’s professional, licensed boxers still do not have comprehensive life cover 18 years after Boxing SA’s CEO, Tsholofelo Lejaka, announced that he was working on a plan to achieve that.

SA’s professional, licensed boxers still do not have comprehensive life cover 18 years after Boxing SA’s CEO, Tsholofelo Lejaka, announced that he was working on a plan to achieve that.

Lejaka said in 2008 that fighters needed affordable, comprehensive life cover to help them in times of need.

However, he said at the time that the challenge was affordability because almost all the options Boxing SA received at the time were about 10 times more than what boxers paid to renew their annual licences.

Lejaka said the money boxers earned didn’t make it possible for them to pay for their comprehensive life cover.

Boxing SA is authorised to safeguard the health, safety and general well-being of professional boxers in terms of the Boxing SA Act of 2001.

The body has a benevolent fund that was established 40 years ago and which is supposed to pay towards the rehabilitation of boxers who sustain injuries during an official match.

But sports minister Gayton McKenzie discovered significant depletion in that fund, prompting an investigation.

The fund stood at R11.6m in 2022 but was down to R6.25m in 2023.

Speaking at the Boxing SA national convention in East London last February, McKenzie said: “To my horror, I have found that it’s gone — millions in that fund are gone.”

He said he wanted a “full investigation”, but no report on the investigation has been made almost a year later.

The fund was set up initially to assist former fighters who had fallen on hard times.

Since then, 1.5% of every local professional boxer’s purse has been automatically deducted by the Boxing SA fund each time they fight.

Boxing SA has not had any major sponsors since the departure of former CEO Thabo Moseki and former chairperson Mthobi “Choirmaster” Tyamzashe.

Critics say this is due to a combination of poor administration, financial instability, reputational issues, and a lack of trust from the corporate sector.

Moseki and Tyamzashe secured significant sponsorships from major corporations such as Vodacom (R27m), SuperSport (R8m), and Distell (R4.3m), but these partnerships ended when they left the organisation.

Sources in the sport say the key reasons for the lack of sponsorship since then include:

Financial and administrative instability : Boxing SA has faced a series of economic challenges, including an unqualified audit for many years, a reliance on government grants and a high turnover of CEOs and board members, which has eroded corporate confidence.

: Boxing SA has faced a series of economic challenges, including an unqualified audit for many years, a reliance on government grants and a high turnover of CEOs and board members, which has eroded corporate confidence. Reputational issues : The sport has been plagued by boardroom squabbles, litigation against the sports minister over board appointments and problems with promoters not always meeting their obligations, all of which create a negative image that deters potential sponsors.

: The sport has been plagued by boardroom squabbles, litigation against the sports minister over board appointments and problems with promoters not always meeting their obligations, all of which create a negative image that deters potential sponsors. Lack of trust from the corporate sector : Promoters and industry observers have noted that the corporate sector is reluctant to invest due to ongoing instability and a lack of perceived return on investment.

: Promoters and industry observers have noted that the corporate sector is reluctant to invest due to ongoing instability and a lack of perceived return on investment. Dependence on government funding : A significant portion of BSA’s income has traditionally come from government grants and the National Lotteries Commission, but these have been deemed insufficient and also subject to scrutiny over expenditure.

: A significant portion of BSA’s income has traditionally come from government grants and the National Lotteries Commission, but these have been deemed insufficient and also subject to scrutiny over expenditure. Broadcasting challenges: Inconsistent or insufficient broadcasting deals have limited the sport’s visibility, which is a major factor for sponsors seeking exposure.

The clear direction provided by Moseki and Tyamzashe is what is needed to regain the trust of the business world and attract new investment.

Lejaka, who returned to the CEO post last year, has made onboarding new sponsors and addressing financial stability a primary focus of his mandate.