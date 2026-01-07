Xaba aims to be in top 30 of cross-country champs

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA women’s record-holder Glenrose Xaba has set her sights on a top 30 finish in the World Cross-Country Championships in Tallahassee, Florida, on Saturday.

Xaba, who has a best finish of 29th at the World Cross-Country Championships, achieved in Serbia two years ago, is looking forward to improving that when she lines up on Saturday.

She will contest the senior women’s 10km alongside Cacisile Sosibo, Kyla Jacobs, Karabo Mailula and Zanele Maisa, while the men’s team features Adriaan Wildschutt, Jayde Rosslee, Bennett Seloyi, Chris Mhlanga, Sanele Masondo and Musawenkosi Mnisi.

“I don’t have a top 20; I want to do my best to get into the top 30 or top 40 finish in Tallahassee,” Xaba told the media before she flew out with the national cross-country team on Wednesday morning.

However, she did admit that the cross-country offers her a different challenge following a successful 2025, where she won almost everything in road running.

“Cross-country is very challenging when it comes to world championships because we are not used to running those obstacles, especially when it comes to getting water, mud, sand, and many hills,” she said.

“I think Kenyans are very good because they are used to those obstacles when it comes to their cross-countries; we don’t have it.

“You need to put in more strength because you have to have that when you prepare for it. Cross-country is different because you have obstacles in between.”

Xaba finished sixth in the Valencia Marathon last month, finishing in 2.23.22 and said she will take that fitness to the cross-country event.

“I didn’t train that much because I was already fit. I was just doing touch-ups here and there, and there was also a rest in between because you can’t just come from a marathon and then jump into the programme.

“I’m taking it step by step. I didn’t prepare that much because I was already fit.”

The 31-year-old is keen to compete at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow later this year.

