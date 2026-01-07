Zajmović drawn to CT City by their great ambitions

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cape Town City recruits Dženan Zajmović and Miguel Timm have wasted no time and got down to business with the rest of the squad.

Dženan Zajmović has explained why he decided to return to the country to join second-tier side Cape Town City. The highly rated Bosnian striker netted an impressive 11 goals for TS Galaxy last season, his maiden season in SA.

The 31-year-old, who was once linked to Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs, has lauded City’s ambitions, aiming to help the Citizens return to the top-flight.

“I’m really excited and happy to be here and to join the journey the club is on. It’s clear that this is an ambitious environment and that’s exactly why I wanted to come,” Zajmović said.

“I want to be successful and it feels like everyone here shares that same mindset... The players, the owners, [and] the fans, we’re all aligned, and that’s what makes this place special.”

Zajmović had a brief spell at Iranian side Zob Aham before returning to Mzansi. During his five-month stay in Iran, Zajmović played only six matches without finding the back of the net.

Zajmović is not City’s only big signing of this transfer window thus far, as they have also bolstered their midfield with the tried and tested Miguel Timm from Sekhukhune United.

Timm wants his stint at City to be one of the most memorable moments of his career as he nears retirement.

“I am turning 34, so this will be one of my last memories [as a footballer], and I want to make it a good experience,” he said.

It might be short to get to the Premiership, but we can all be heroes for City if we all put our mindset and work well together, which I think is very possible — Miguel Timm

Timm is also committed to helping the Citizens gain promotion back to the big league, although he knows he might not be there next season.

City are fourth on the Motsepe Foundation Championship table with 22 points, five behind leaders Milford after 14 outings.

“It might be short to get to the Premiership, but we can all be heroes for City if we all put our mindset and work well together, which I think is very possible,” said Timm.

“That’s the reason I didn’t hesitate to come because of the possibilities and things that could happen... could be very special.”

Sowetan