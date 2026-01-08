Bafana need your support for World Cup - Goss

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Ricardo Goss of South Africa during the Africa Cup Of Nations, Group B match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Stade de Marrakech on December 29, 2025 in Marrakech, Morocco.

Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ricardo Goss believes that the reason for their disappointing Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) run in Morocco is that their opponents did their homework on them.

Bafana, who were eliminated in the last 16 after losing to Cameroon on Sunday, went to the Afcon as darkhorses after their bronze medal in the Ivory Coast early in 2024. But they were unconvincing in their wins against Angola and Zimbabwe.

They suffered a defeat to Egypt before succumbing to the Indomitable Lions to exit the competition.

“I think many teams have done their homework on us compared to the previous Afcon. So, it made it a bit difficult,” Goss told the media after Bafana touched down at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday morning.

I think many teams have done their homework on us compared to the previous Afcon. So, it made it a bit difficult — Ricardo Goss, Bafana Bafana goalkeeper

“You could see even Egypt sat back when they played against us, which made it a little bit difficult, but I think a lot of lessons were learnt, especially for the young guys who were there for the first time. We take the experience and move to the World Cup.”

While many have criticised Bafana following that unconvincing run, Goss urged the public to support them as they prepare for the World Cup to be co-hosted by Mexico, the US, and Canada in June/July.

Bafana are in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea, and a European play-off team.

“Obviously, the support matters to us, especially given our disappointing run. The support goes a long way, and we’re happy for that,” said Goss.

“Hopefully, we do better going into the friendlies in March and then the World Cup. People must not despair; the teams we played against did their homework perfectly, but it is not an excuse that we got out of the round of 16. Fans must continue to support us as we prepare for the World Cup.”

Bafana will open their World Cup campaign against host Mexico on June 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City and begin preparation with friendlies in March.

Sowetan