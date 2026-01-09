Bafana’s Afcon experience was good – Broos

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists there are lessons learnt from their Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) early exit in Morocco as they switch their focus to prepare for the Fifa World Cup in Mexico, the US and Canada in June.

Bafana were eliminated from the last 16 after losing 2-1 to Cameroon on Sunday. SA went to Morocco looking to improve their bronze finish in the previous edition but were unconvincing in their four matches.

Broos said they will use that experience as they start their preparations for the World Cup to be co-hosted by Mexico, the US and Canada from June 11.

“It was a good experience; certainly it was not even a bad experience, but okay, I always say that a country like SA has to be in every Afcon,” Broos said.

“At the moment we succeeded in doing that, okay? This was not better than the previous one, but we were there and that is the most important thing.

“Let’s hope that in the next years I can see that SA is again at the Afcon and next World Cup because those are things and the level at which you learn a lot.”

Broos hopes his players will use this failure in the Afcon to bounce back in style as they shift their focus to the World Cup.

Bafana are in Group A alongside host Mexico, South Korea and the winner from the European play-off.

“We have to prepare for the World Cup and see what went wrong in the preparations for this Afcon. And see what went wrong with the team and again, this is an analysis that I will make next week,” he said.

“We have to learn from that disappointment and, first of all, everyone for himself. I, in the first place, what did I do wrong and what was not good and what was good?

“Also, the players have to look in the mirror and say, ‘Did I do what was expected of me? And I think if everybody does that and makes some corrections and makes something better, then we will have a good team.”

Bafana will have two friendly matches in March as part of their preparations for the World Cup, and Broos will be hoping to have tough opponents.

