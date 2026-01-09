Can SA produce more boxing champions?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

SA can still produce credible world boxing champions, something it did with splendour and magnificence in the 1990s.

This expression of hope was made yesterday by veteran boxing personalities Andile Sidinile and Willie Saayman. Their compatriot, Mike Dube, however, does not share their confidence in SA’s current crop of fighting talent.

Sidinile managed, promoted and served boxing as a Boxing SA board member and IBO commissioner, while Saayman is a veteran matchmaker and agent who served as chairperson of SA’s boxing ratings body. Dube is a former trainer, manager and promoter.

In the 1990s, SA boasted multiple world champions, such as Francois Botha, Gerrie Coetzee, Peter Mathebula, Dingaan Thobela, Piet Crous, Jacob Matlala, Vuyani Bungu, Brian Mitchell, Mbulelo Botile, Phillip Holiday, Thulani Malinga, and Cassius Baloyi.

In 2024, the country had Kevin Lerena (WBC bridgerweight), Phumelele Cafu (WBO junior bantamweight), Thulani Mbenge (IBO welterweight), Jackson Chauke (IBO flyweight) Ricardo Malajika (IBO junior bantamweight) and Mpumelelo Tshabalala (IBO junior flyweight) as world champions.

Only Lerena and Malajika still hold their belts.

Key players — promoters Rodney Berman and Ayanda Matiti — are doing a great job, developing talent like Malajika and Siseko Teyisi.

Ricardo Malajika and Jackson Chauke (James Gradidge)

Malajika is rated No 3 by the WBC, while Teyisi, the SA and IBF intercontinental junior flyweight holder, is rated No 10 by the IBF.

This writer asked Sidinile, Saayman and Dube to give Sowetan their top 10 list of SA’s pound-for-pound fighters of yesteryear. (Pound for pound is a ranking used to compensate for weight class differences).

Dube’s top 10 are Thobela, Mitchell, Bungu, Welcome Ncita, Malinga, Matlala, Lehlohonolo Ledwaba, Jan Bergman, Moruti Mthalane and Botile.

Sidinile’s comprise Thobela, Bungu, Mitchell, Ncita, Coetzee, Baloyi, Mthalane, Hekkie Budler, Isaac Hlatswahyo and Crous.

Saayman picked Sakhumzi Magxwalisa, Brian Baronet, Charlie Weir, Tap Tap Makhathini, Zamuxolo Beyi, Botile, Corrie Sanders, Mitchell, Thobela and Bergman.

Yours truly asked if there was a glimmer of hope for the country to produce just a quarter of the number of the above-mentioned champions.

That is based on current affairs where many locals have been matched with average boxers from Tanzania.

Sivenathi Nontshinga and Phumelela Cafu won IBF and WBO belts, respectively, but their reigns were short-lived.

Dube said the boxers of yesteryear were made of sterner stuff, and that was on display in the fights they had where they came up tops.

“You can’t say that with boxers of today,” he said.

Sidinile said Boxing SA must come to the party in terms of ensuring that development is given priority.

“The sport needs private sector involvement, and BSA licensees must understand their responsibilities — then we will be able to produce world champions,” he said.

Saayman mentioned Teyisi, Khaya Mlata (WBC youth junior featherweight champ), Siyabulela Hem (SA and WBO youth junior featherweight champ) and Tiisetso Matikinca (IBO Africa featherweight holder) as future world champions.

The search for the next SA boxing champ begins on March 28 when WBC minimum contender No 2, Siyakholwa Kuse, fights the No 1 contender, Joey Canoy of the Philippines, in a title elimination bout Berman will stage at Emperors Palace.

The WBC minimum title is held by Canoy’s homeboy, Melvin Jerusalem.

