Mojela vows to revive career at Sekhukhune

New Sekhukhune United attacker Lehlohonolo Mojela is determined to lead the club to challenge for the league title and win the Nedbank Cup, vowing to rediscover his old form.

Mojela, 29, joined Sekhukhune from Stellenbosch this week. In November, Stellies put Mojela alongside Lesiba Nku on the transfer list, separating them from first team operations.

“I am hoping to win silverware with this team, as you can see that we are currently third on the log... maybe we can compete for the league, and the Nedbank Cup is still coming, so we want a gold medal there,” Mojela said, adding that he’d been welcomed well by his new teammates at Babina Noko.

“The guys have received me very well ... they have made me feel at home. I am happy to be here.”

Mojela had joined Stellies as a hot property from TS Galaxy in July 2024, and he was an instant hero at the Cape Winelands side until he suffered a severe knee injury that sidelined him for the better part of last season.

The lad from Mokopane in Limpopo was never the same after the knee surgery, prompting Stellies to place him on the transfer list. However, Mojela has promised to get his mojo back at Sekhukhune, highlighting the attributes he brings.

“I will give my all and what I can promise the fans is that Mojela is coming back ... the real Mojela is coming back,” he said.

“I bring positivity [and] good energy, and I like to make jokes so that everyone around me can be happy because I am a happy soul. I am also looking forward to scoring more goals and also creating for my teammates.”

Interestingly, Sekhukhune take on Mojela’s former side, Stellenbosch, when action resumes, after the Afcon-induced break, on January 20 at Peter Mokaba Stadium, meaning he could make his Babina Noko debut against his former employers.

Meanwhile, Sekhukhune have also welcomed back striker Andy Boyeli from a loan stint at Tanzanian giants Yanga.

