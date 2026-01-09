Zungu sure Mushore will shine at Usuthu

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Caption: AmaZulu president Sandile Zungu has expressed his optimism about the club's newest recruit in midfielder Mason Mushore.

AmaZulu owner Sandile Zungu has expressed his optimism about the club’s newest recruit, Mason Mushore, who joined Usuthu from his native Zimbabwean outfit Highlanders on Wednesday, asserting the midfielder will add value to the club.

“We welcome Mason to the AmaZulu family and we’re confident he will add value and prove himself in our midfield,” said Zungu in a statement released by the club.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder, who is capped once by the Zimbabwe senior national team, highlighting the faith Zungu showed in him. “Joining AmaZulu is a dream come true for me. Mr Zungu told me he believes in me and he wants me to fight,” Mushore said.

He is the second Zimbabwean player to join AmaZulu this season after striker Thandolwenkosi Ngwenya, 23, who joined before the start of the season. He has already established himself as a reliable scorer for the Arthur Zwane-coached side, netting four goals from 11 league fixtures thus far.

Mushore will compete with the likes of tried and tested Bongani Zungu and the promising Langelihle Mhlongo and Liam Bern in that Usuthu engine room.

Mushore was described in the AmaZulu statement as a “defensive midfielder known for his solid ball control and composure at the heart of midfield”.

The Zimbabwean could make his AmaZulu debut when they resume action against TS Galaxy in the league at Moses Mabhida Stadium on January 25.

When action resumes after the Africa Cup of Nations-induced hiatus, Usuthu will be hoping to maintain their promising league run, as after 14 matches they are currently occupying the fifth spot with 24 points, just four behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who have two games in hand.

AmaZulu’s next five league fixtures

January 25: vs Galaxy, Moses Mabhida

January 31: vs Marumo, Dr Molemela

February 3: vs Pirates, Moses Mabhida

February 24: vs Sundowns, King Zwelithini

February 27: vs Stellenbosch, Danie Craven

