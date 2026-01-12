Downs’ new Colombian striker León says he’s here to win titles

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brayan Leon (left) from Deportivo Independiente Medellin fights for the ball with Emmanuel Olivera of Independiente Santa Fe.

New Mamelodi Sundowns striker Brayan León wants to repay the faith shown by the club by helping them win titles.

The 25-year-old Colombian striker was unveiled on Monday morning by the club and became the second signing after they confirmed the arrival of Monnapule Saleng at the weekend.

León is believed to have penned a three-year deal with an option for renewal.

The striker explained why he decided to join Sundowns, saying it is a club that has been successful and wants to help them to achieve more.

“I chose Sundowns because of the new challenges. I think this is the best team, the most successful club. I think it’s always great to have these new challenges and to be a champion here,” León told the club media department.

“Well, I really hope to return the favour. I already mentioned that Sundowns is the most successful team. I think that’s what I’m here for, to win titles and to make it even bigger than it already is. I’m proud to have joined the team.”

León was a vital player for his previous club, and his stats in the Colombian Primera A matches in 2025 are impressive.

He recorded seven assists and 13 goals in 40 matches for Independiente Medellin and will want to translate that to the Betway Premiership.

He was also influential when Medellin reached the 2024 Copa Sudamericana, where he provided three assists and scored six goals in 10 matches.

The striker also netted 13 goals and set up 11 more for Medellin last season and will be eager to replicate his impressive form at Masandawana and help them in the league and Champions League.

Sundowns are also expected to confirm the arrival of defender Khulumani Ndamane after TS Galaxy revealed his departure from their club.

Ndamane was on loan at Galaxy after he was signed by Sundowns at the beginning of the season and spent the first six months with the Rockets.

Meanwhile, Portuguese club AVS Futebol SAD have revealed that they have terminated Kobamelo Kodisang’s loan agreement from Sundowns, paving the way for his return.

