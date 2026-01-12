India’s Sundar ruled out of NZ ODI series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Washington Sundar celebrates his half-century against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane, Australia, on January 17 2021. File photo.

New Delhi —India were hit with an injury scare ahead of their T20 World Cup title defence next month after all-rounder Washington Sundar was ruled out of the remaining two one-day internationals against New Zealand due to rib discomfort.

Sundar complained of the issue affecting his left lower rib while bowling in Sunday’s opening ODI, which the hosts won by four wickets, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a statement.

“He will undergo further scans, following which the BCCI medical team will seek expert opinion,” the statement read.

Spin-bowling all-rounder Sundar is part of a 15-man squad for the World Cup beginning on February 7, which India is co-hosting with Sri Lanka.

Sundar’s replacement, Ayush Badoni, will link up with the ODI squad in Rajkot ahead of the second match against New Zealand on Sunday.

