Zwane Usuthu not done in transfer market at Mushore’s arrival

AmaZulu coach Zwane aims to strengthen other positions

Sihle Ndebele

Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane after the DStv Premiership match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.
Chiefs head coach Arthur Zwane in Johannesburg. (Veli Nhlapo)

AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has revealed that Usuthu were still looking to strengthen their squad, having already signed 23-year-old highly rated Zimbabwean defensive midfielder Mason Mushore.

“I think having Mason will definitely add some value in the squad, but we are still looking for more players because that [the midfield] is not the only position we wanted to beef up,” Zwane said.

“We want to have a different dimension in our team, so we need a few different types of players than what we have so that we will be able to solve problems and change formations in the second half of the season.”

Usuthu were having a decent season before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon)-induced break, collecting 24 points from 14 fixtures to sit fifth on the Betway Premiership table. Zwane suggested he was satisfied with how they started the season, hoping to reach even greater heights in the new year.

“I think we are on the right track. We are just looking forward to the resumption of action. It’s a new year and we are just hoping that God will bless us with more wins, togetherness, love and good spirits within the camp. We need positive energy,” Zwane stated.

Meanwhile, Usuthu also recently roped in Kurt Lentjies as their new DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) coach, with Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates legend Thabo Mngomeni serving as his assistant. Usuthu lost 3-0 to Pirates in what was Lentjies’ first game in charge over the weekend.

AmaZulu’s next five league fixtures

January 25: vs Galaxy, Moses Mabhida

January 31: vs Marumo, Dr Molemela

February 3: vs Pirates, Moses Mabhida

February 24: vs Sundowns, King Zwelithini

February 27: vs Stellenbosch, Danie Craven


