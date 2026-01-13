New recruit De Jong will challenge Mbule, Tito - Sebola

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Orlando Pirates signing Andre de Jong has already got down to business with the rest of the squad at Royal Marang Hotel.

Orlando Pirates legend Andries Sebola is optimistic that new signing Andre de Jong will add value to the club, implying that the New Zealander’s arrival will keep Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi on their toes.

De Jong, 29, joined Pirates from Stellenbosch last week. The utility playmaker, who can also play as a secondary striker, has already linked up with the rest of Bucs squad in their camp at Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg ahead of the resumption of action after the Afcon-induced break.

“Maswanganyi’s form hasn’t been good of late and Mbule lacks stamina, hence he hardly finishes matches, so I really think De Jong will be important for the team in the second half of the season,” Sebola told Sowetan.

“He can also play as a second striker, so I really think he’s a good acquisition that will help Pirates in their title challenge. You need depth so that players don’t relax, so De Jong’s arrival will strengthen the depth as well.”

The New Zealand international had joined Stellenbosch from Royal AM in January 2023 and went on to record 19 goals and 11 assists in 114 appearances during his spell in the Cape Winelands, leaving as the club’s third all-time top scorer behind Iqraam Rayners and Devin Titus.

De Jong could make his Pirates debut when they resume action against Sekhukhune United in the league on January 24.

𝐀 𝐧𝐞𝐰 𝐁𝐮𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐩 ☠️.@orlandopirates is pleased to announce the signing of Andre de Jong.



𝐖𝐞𝐥𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞, 𝓐𝓷𝓭𝓻𝓮 🤝🏽🏴‍☠️!



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/EcHxr8AvSE — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) January 5, 2026

Before the Afcon break, Pirates, who are top of the table, were in scintillating form, winning nine of their last 10 league fixtures with a single draw. Sebola fears the break might have disrupted Bucs’ momentum, asserting it will take them a few games to get back to their best.

“It will take time for them to find their rhythm because they were not playing competitive football. They had several players at Afcon, playing in different weather in Morocco, where it’s very cold, so I fear it will take a few games for the team to really get their mojo back,” Sebola said.

Sowetan