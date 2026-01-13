Stadio and SA Rugby team up to help players excel on and off the field

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Students who are interested in playing rugby at Stadio Higher Education will be supported through its new collaboration with SA Rugby.

Stadio Higher Education has partnered with the South African Rugby Union (SA Rugby) as the official higher education provider for all national teams, including the Springboks, Springbok Women, Springbok Sevens, Springbok Women Sevens, Junior Springboks, and SA pathway teams.

This partnership reflects the strategic alignment between two brands aimed at positively impacting the country.

By leveraging the combined power of sport and education, Stadio and SA Rugby are working together to empower young athletes to excel both on and off the field, supporting their well-rounded growth and development.

“We’re honoured to extend our support of South African rugby and invest in the future of our nation,” says Chris Vorster, CEO of Stadio Holdings.

“Stadio’s distance learning offering is designed to assist working people and even top athletes to obtain qualifications, while pursuing other initiatives.

“We see how sport fosters resilience and unity, and we can all attest to the positive impact that the Springboks have had on nation-building. We believe that helping these athletes obtain a degree will create meaningful ripple effects — benefitting not only the players themselves, but also their families, their communities, and the young people who look up to them.”

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander adds: “Our ambition has always extended beyond performance on the pitch. It is extremely important for us to ensure players are well-rounded, with career options beyond rugby.

“Having a partner like Stadio, one that commits to both sport and education, is crucial, and strengthens our ability to provide meaningful opportunities for all players.”

Creating a legacy through education

Stadio Higher Education is one of Stadio Holdings’ three esteemed institutions alongside Milpark Education and AFDA. Together, they bring the group’s vision to life by expanding access to quality and relevant higher education qualifications across Southern Africa.

Stadio offers students the choice between distance and contact learning modes and counts several high-profile rugby players among its alumni.

“The flexibility of distance learning offers rugby players the chance to fit their studies in around their training, their matches and their touring schedules,” says Vorster.

“We are super proud of Damian Willemse, Zachary Porthen, our many URC players and our U20 players, who are currently studying with us.

“We believe you can be a hero both on the field and off the field, and we look to support these players to be able to pursue careers outside of rugby when their playing days are over.”

This article was sponsored by Stadio Holdings.