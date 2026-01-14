Another explosive Mane v Salah episode on the cards

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

All eyes will be on former teammates Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane when Senegal and Egypt meet in the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) semifinal at Grande Stade Ibn-Batouta in Tanger, Morocco, tonight (7pm).

They played together under coach Jürgen Klopp at Liverpool for five years, forming a deadly combination up front that led to an English Premiership title and a Champions League win.

Salah has been outstanding for the Pharaohs in this competition, scoring four goals in as many matches to help his side reach the last four.

Mane has scored once, and although he is not as explosive as he was before, his quality remains unquestionable.

Tonight’s meeting, where the winner will face either Morocco or Nigeria in Sunday’s final, is the third of the continental decisive matches for Salah and Mane. Five years ago, Senegal and Egypt met in the Afcon final, which was decided by penalties, where the Lions of Teranga emerged victorious for a first ever title. The two teams would meet again a month later in a winner-takes-all World Cup qualifier where Salah missed Egypt’s penalty kick, while Mane scored to send his nation to Qatar 2022.

Salah will have a score to settle, having tasted defeat in the final itself on two occasions, in 2017 in Gabon (against Cameroon) and 2021 against Senegal.

Mane and Salah are both aged 33 and enjoyed great success together at Liverpool before the former departed for a short stint at Bayern Munich in 2022. While Salah won another title with Liverpool last season, he’s had a torrid season and the Afcon came as a reprieve from growing criticism amid his inconsistent performances at club level.

Mane, meanwhile, left Bayern three years ago to establish himself as one of the key men for Saudi Pro League side Al Nassr.

Sowetan