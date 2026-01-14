New signing De Jong targets league win for Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

New Orlando Pirates signing Andre de Jong has already got down to business with the rest of the squad at Royal Marang Hotel.

De Jong joined the Buccaneers from Stellenbosch recently and feels they have enough quality to finally end their wait to win the league title since 2011/12.

The 29-year-old New Zealand international had been one of Stellies’ standout performers and plans to transfer that form to the Buccaneers to help them win the league title.

“This is a really exciting chapter for me. Pirates have shown so much success over the past few seasons, and hopefully, I can continue with that success going forward,” De Jong told the club media department.

“I think it’s a goal for everyone at the club to win the league this year. I think it’s a great opportunity sitting on top of the log at the break now, so in these two weeks, we’ve been pushing really hard.

“I then think from the outside as well as [about the] expectations from the fans to break the drought, and hopefully we can this season.”

The Soweto Giants lead the log table with 28 points, two ahead of defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns with a game in hand.

De Jong said winning the league is one of the reasons that made him join the Buccaneers.

I would love to win the league, and I think everyone at the club would, so that’s a big goal of mine. — Andre de Jong, Orlando Pirates player

“Some of my personal goals are obviously to contribute to the team as much as possible,” he said.

“Obviously, I would love to win the league, and I think everyone at the club would, so that’s a big goal of mine.

“Also like to score goals and contribute. I think Pirates have a really good pressing culture and defensive structure.

“So, just to give my all whenever I play and hopefully contribute to the team winning.”

The midfielder is also looking forward to hitting the ground running, although there’s competition for places in the team.

For the playmaker role, he will compete with Sipho Mbule, Kabelo Dlamini and Patrick Maswanganyi, while he can also play as a second striker.

“It’s tough moving in January, but [I’m] just looking forward to getting games under my belt and trying to contribute to the team going forward.

“Playing for Stellenbosch, we played a couple of finals against Pirates, and when they were interested, I was very excited.”

Sowetan