Nigeria fired up to win Afcon after World Cup flop — Etafia

Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen, left, celebrates scoring their first goal with teammate Ademola Lookman in the quarterfinal against Algeria.

Retired Nigeria goalkeeper Greg Etafia feels the Super Eagles’ failure to qualify for the next World Cup has invigorated them at the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, tipping them to get the better of the hosts in the semifinals in Rabat tonight (10pm SA time).

Nigeria failed to qualify for the World Cup, finishing second behind SA in Group C, before they were beaten by DR Congo in the inter-confederation playoff in Morocco in November.

“I feel like they [Nigeria] want to redeem themselves at this Afcon after the disappointment of not qualifying for the World Cup,” Etafia told Sowetan yesterday.

Etafia, who earned four caps for the Super Eagles in his heyday, also chalked up Nigeria’s failure to qualify for the World Cup to instability, saying several players, like Ademola Lookman, weren’t settled at club level during the World Cup qualifiers.

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Greg Etafia. (Mahlatse Mphahlele)

“Lookman had problems at [Italian club] Atalanta, and I think that’s one problem. At this Afcon, about six or seven players are on form, and the team is clicking,” Etafia said.

“You can see the fire in their faces ... they really want to go far in this tournament. I just hope they can win it.”

The Super Eagles’ sights are firmly set on surpassing the current benchmark of 16 goals by a team at Afcon, having already found the back of the net 14 times in Morocco. Etafia is adamant they will break that goal-scoring record, insisting Nigeria will overcome the Atlas Lions.

“They will break that record...I am sure of that. They have been to 17 semifinals now, so they will want to go to the final,” the former Moroka Swallows goalkeeper said.

“Morocco are the hosts; they have the 12th man behind them, but I feel Nigeria have a big opportunity to do well.”

Etafia also vouched for talismanic striker Victor Osimhen, who’s already scored four goals and laid two assists at this Afcon, to take Nigeria to the promised land and achieve legendary status. Osimhen will skipper Nigeria tonight as Wilfred Ndidi is suspended.

“For Nigeria to recognise you as a legend or as someone who’s really contributed to the national team, you need to win a major tournament for the country, so Osimhen will want to win this Afcon at all costs,” Etafia said.

Nigeria’s results in Morocco:

v Tanzania: 2-1

v Tunisia 3-2

v Angola 3-1

v Mozambique 4-0 (Round of 16

v Algeria 2-0 (Quarterfinals)

