Dad-to-be Dlamini hopes new year brings him joy

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Lerato Dlamini has overcome what he termed the deeply distressing period the former IBF Africa and Youth featherweight champion went through a day after welcoming 2026.

However, he is now looking forward to the future.

“I expect my first child in April,” the 31-year-old Johannesburg-based fighter from Thabong in Welkom, Free State, told Sowetan yesterday.

The announcement on January 2 that his IBF featherweight world title fight against champion Angelo Leo, which was scheduled for February 27 at University of Texas, Dallas in US, was off, “killed” him. “It was hurting badly. That upset me, and emotions were very high,” the No 5 contender for Leo’s title confessed.

Leo will now face No 1 contender Ra’eese Aleem. A specific date for this mandatory bout has not been officially announced.

Leo was initially set for a voluntary defence against Dlamini. However, the IBF’s rules forced the postponement of the fight to prioritise the Aleem bout. “You know, when you prepare for something [that] you know is gonna change your life, you spend money on camp, and the next thing it’s no longer happening - it kills you inside,” said Dlamini, whose life is dependent on boxing.

That is where Boxing SA should come in and assist with psychological therapy because a weak fighter can be overcome by such trauma.

Nicknamed ”Lights Out", Dlamini paid tribute to his sponsor (Ice Tropez) and his family for their support. “I am OK now,” he said with his usual naughty smile.

Dlamini - whose career is guided by Colin Nathan - said he was at the gym every day with or without an offer for a boxing match. “Training is a job, since I am 100% into the sport,” he said.

“Its been like this since 2019. My sponsor is more like family now because we’ve been together for 10 years.”

Dlamini’s last fight was in May at Carnival City, Brakpan, where he defeated Filipino ring veteran Sukpasried Ponphithak to improve his record to 21 wins against three losses.

Sowetan