Galaxy will cope just fine after selling stars

Will TS Galaxy cope without two of their influential stars, Puso Dithejane and Khulumani Ndamane, in the second half of the season after selling them to US side Chicago Fire and Mamelodi Sundowns?

Galaxy coach Adnan Beganovic is convinced they’ll survive without the 21-year-olds, also shooting down the notion that the club’s business model of cashing in on their best players could lead to relegation.

Thank you, Puso Dithejane, for your dedication, hard work, and commitment. You represented the badge with pride and professionalism, and your journey has inspired many. We wish you nothing but success as you take this exciting next step with Chicago Fire. Once one of us, always… pic.twitter.com/T6KJ5k5wNQ — TS Galaxy FC (@TSGALAXYFC) January 13, 2026

“We’ve sold Khulumani to Sundowns and we also sold Puso to Chicago Fire, but we still have a good squad full of quality. It’s still our goal to finish in the top eight, and I think we can achieve that,” he told Sowetan yesterday.

“TS Galaxy was there before Khulumani and Puso and it’ll continue to be there without them.”

The Rockets coach told how they were always a step ahead in making sure they had replacements after selling key players. “We’ve always shown that we can replace players, so I don’t think we will decline now,” Beganovic said.

“Our model is that before we sell, we prepare a player within the squad to take over. If you remember, Puso didn’t play in our last two-to-three games because of an injury, so we already prepared [Junior] Zindonga to play at right-wing, and he played well such that he even went to Afcon with Zimbabwe.”

Beganovic suggested that Zindonga, 21, can do better than Dithejane, who scored four goals and racked up four assists in 12 league games this season.

The Galaxy coach also tipped Brazilian defender Igor Salatiel, 25, to plug the gap left by Ndamane. “He [Zindonga] can give us something that Puso doesn’t have... he’s a little bit faster upfront and he defends well. At centre-back, remember there’s Igor, the Brazilian guy who we had already prepared in case we sold Khulumani. But, yes, we’d like to find a left-footed centre-back.

“We always have at least two quality players in each position, so if we sell, another player immediately steps up.”

Beganovic also revealed that club chairman Tim Sukazi had assured him their transfer ban will be lifted before this transfer window closes at the end of the month, allowing them to register four players they’ve already recruited.

How Galaxy cashed in (recent sales)

Given Msimango to Chiefs (2023)

Melusi Buthelezi to Pirates (2023)

Bathusi Aubaas to Sundowns (2023)

Djakaridja Junior Traore to Istanbulspor, Turkey (2023)

Bradley Mojela to Stellenbosch (2024)

Fiacre Ntwari to Chiefs (2024)

Samukelo Kabini to Molde, Norway (2025)

Kamogelo Sebelebele to Pirates (2025)

Thato Khiba to Stellenbosch (2025)

Qobolwakhe Sibande to Project, Egypt (2026)

Khulumani Ndamane to Sundowns (2026)

Pitso Dithejane to Chicago, USA (2026)

