Sono comes to Mbokazi’s defence, says Broos was too harsh on defender’s US move

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former Bafana Bafana coach Jomo Sono has defended Mbekezeli Mbokazi’s transfer to US side Chicago Fire, amid suggestions the ex-Orlando Pirates defender should have waited for a move to Europe instead.

Jomo Cosmos owner Sono, who played in the US in the 1970s and 80s, said Mbokazi made the correct move because the Major League Soccer (MLS) boasts top talent, including “the best player in the world Lionel Messi”. Argentinian Messi plays for Inter Miami in the MLS, and scored 35 goals in 33 games last year.

“Messi, the best player in the world, must be crazy to play in the US then,” Sono retorted when asked about the bulky defender. He insisted that Mbokazi, who teamed up with his Chicago teammates last week, made the right choice.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi of Bafana Bafana is challenged by Macauley Miles Bonne of Zimbabwe during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Marrakech Stadium in Morocco, December 29 2025. (Alche Greeff/BackpagePix)

Mbokazi’s surprise transfer, which was confirmed late last year as Bafana were preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations, was widely unexpected. It led to rebuke and criticism, not least from Bafana coach Hugo Broos, who called it premature and suggested the defender should have waited until after this year’s World Cup.

But Sono differed with the national coach, saying he should have offered counsel instead of berating the defender’s choice.

“I think Broos made a mistake by getting involved in the matter,” he said. “The least he could have done was to offer advice.”

Sono played in the US during the late 1970s and early 1980s, starring for the New York Cosmos, Colorado Caribous, Atlanta Chiefs and Toronto Blizzard. At Cosmos, he played alongside Brazilian great Pelé.

Mbokazi, 20, played every minute of Bafana’s four Afcon matches as they bowed out in the round of 16 after a 1-2 defeat to Cameroon.