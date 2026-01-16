Almeida, Phiri set for historic rematch in Zambia

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sandra Almeida has began preparations for her rematch against Esther Phiri in Zambia.

Sandra Almeida — the first woman in SA to hold a professional boxing licence — goes to Lusaka in March, where she will be involved in what can best be described as a “grudge” fight with former world female boxing champion Esther Phiri of Zambia.

Almeida lost her fight against Daniela Smith in Auckland, New Zealand, in June 2007, and it was later declared a no-contest because she left SA without the permission of local boxing authorities.

Eight years later, Almeida drew with Phiri for both the vacant Women’s International Boxing Association and World Boxing Foundation welterweight belts in Lusaka.

The decision sparked outrage and debate, with Phiri publicly stating she was robbed — a claim that followed her into retirement from professional boxing.

Almeida retired shortly afterwards as well.

The former SA junior welterweight champion now goes back to Zambia to settle the most disputed outcome in African women’s boxing history — while using the moment to drive the sport forward for the next generation of female fighters.

“People have talked long enough,” Almeida said. “I know what happened in that ring. Had that fight continued, Esther would not have survived it. This rematch is about truth — raw, undeniable truth.”

The rematch is officially confirmed as an exhibition fight and will take place on March 27.

While the bout is not for a title, the stakes are deeply personal —and historically significant.

“This is not nostalgia,” Almeida adds. “This is about accountability. “You don’t walk away from a draw, claim robbery, and leave questions hanging for decades. You come back and prove it — or you get proven wrong.”

