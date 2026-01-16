Sport

Chiefs DDC team offload players as they look to rebuild

Coach Khumalo says players cannot stay in reserve league forever

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Kaizer Chief reserves coach, Vela Khumalo.
Kaizer Chief reserves coach, Vela Khumalo. (Thabang Lepule/BackpagePix)

Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach Vela Khumalo says they will have a new team in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), with eight of their players to be loaned out to Motsepe Foundation Championship (MFC) teams.

Defender Bobo Sima has already joined Mochudi Chiefs in the Botswana Premier League on a loan deal, while Naledi Hlongwane and Thulani Mabaso have been promoted to the first team.

Khumalo said most of the players in the squad that played against Richards Bay last week are going on loan and they will be rebuilding the team again.

“We are having eight of our players going for loans to different teams in the first division. Mabaso and Hlongwane are heading to the first team,” Khumalo told Sowetan.

—   Vela Khumalo, Kaizer Chiefs reserves coach

“Mabaso, you will never see him again in the DDC and remember he played last week. I’m going to try to have Hlongwane play his last game because he is with the first team also. Most of the players who played last week are leaving.”

Despite losing some players in the past who went on to make a name for themselves elsewhere, Khumalo remains proud and feels they are on the right track.

“This is the proudest moment of all ... when you see them going up there; the list is endless,” he said.

“You had the likes of Mduduzi [Shabalala], Pitso [Dithejane], [Khulumani] Ndamane, [Wandile] Duba, Omega [Mdaka], Aden McCarthy and there are too many of them out there... we are producing players.

“These players cannot stay in the DDC forever. Yes, as much as we want to win the league, the main priority is to help these boys to grow and further their careers at the highest level.”

Chiefs will face Sundowns in the DDC at KaNyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga on Sunday at noon.

“It’s going to be a tough and hectic one. Sundowns want to win the league, but remember that we’re the defending champions, and we are in fifth position with one game in hand. If we win against Sundowns, it will mean we’re closing that gap to four points.”

Sowetan


