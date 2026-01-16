Hands-off Broos, urges Jomo Sono

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Legendary Cosmos owner says Belgian has proven his competence by leading SA to World Cup, Afcon

Jomo Sono has rebuked “analysts” and “non-achievers” who’ve called for Hugo Broos’s head following Bafana Bafana’s early elimination from the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Broos came in for heavy criticism after SA’s Round of 16 defeat to Cameroon two weeks ago, with some even suggesting the Belgian’s performance should be reviewed ahead of this year’s World Cup in North America.

But Sono - nicknamed “the Black Prince of South African Soccer” - said the 73-year-old must be left alone to perform his duties. “Can the so-called analysts leave Broos alone, please?” said the Jomo Cosmos boss.

“Look, it’s non-achievers who say Broos must go ... people who’ve done nothing for South African football.”

Sono said Broos’s credentials were solid. “Broos won the Afcon with Cameroon in 2017,” he pointed out. ”He is a very good coach. He qualified Bafana for the World Cup and Afcon.

”Yes, Bafana went out of the Afcon early but that had to do with us failing to convert the three scoring chances against Cameroon. Otherwise, we would be talking a different language.”

In 2002, Sono became the first SA coach to lead Bafana to a World Cup win when they beat Slovenia in Korea/Japan, failing to progress to the next round only on goals scored.

Bafana have now qualified for this year’s expanded 48-team tournament, and Sono expects a torrid time for SA after they were grouped with Mexico, one of the three hosts.

“It’s going to be tough. I mean, our first match is against Mexico in Mexico. All our games are going to be tough but we have a good team that can compete,” he said.

“They must just put the Afcon behind them and look into the future, which is the World Cup, in a completely different approach. We must regroup and look at where we can make adjustments.”

Sono suggested that Broos should consider recalling Bongokuhle Hlongwane, the US-based striker who the Belgian coach has ignored in the past year.

“I think that boy is a good striker whom Broos must consider,” said Sono. “We, as the nation, will be found wanting should Lyle Foster get injured. Anything can happen between now and June - he can lose form or get injured.”

Bafana will face Mexico in the opening game of the World Cup 2026 on June 11, in a repeat of World Cup 2010 when SA hosted and drew 1-1 with the Mexicans.

Sowetan