Mngqithi promises sharper Arrows for PSL’s second half

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has vowed that Abafana Bes’thende will be one of the strongest teams in the new year, predicting that the outlook of the league will “change completely” this year.

“Let’s embrace this new year. It’s going to be one of the best years of this team ... let’s embrace it and enjoy every moment,” Mngqithi told Arrows’ media department.

“I urge fans to come to our matches because the landscape of the league is going to change completely, and I can assure you that this team is going to be stronger this year.”

Before the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) break, Abafana Bes’thende had won five of their 14 league fixtures with one draw and eight defeats to occupy the 10th spot. Arrows will resume league action by facing Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

The Abafana Bes’thende mentor has lauded his troops for returning from the Afcon break in a decent physical condition, also stressing the importance of players taking care of themselves during breaks.

“I strongly believe that the break will be very handy for us. Our players have taken good care of themselves ... we did our tests and they are not far off from where they were before this Afcon break, so we just have to try and sharpen them in some aspects, but physically the team is looking a bit okay,” Mngqithi stated.

“Taking care of yourself as a player during the break is probably the most important thing because if you don’t take care of yourself during the break, you are putting yourself at risk of injuries and chances are that you are not going to start well.”

Mngqithi emphasised the significance of staying fit during the break as a player, while admitting players shouldn’t be totally restricted to eat some foods as they are “humans too”.

“People that may have been behind you in the pecking order before the break might find themselves ahead of you. It’s okay for players to eat anything during these breaks but what I wouldn’t appreciate is for them to overindulge. Players are humans too, so they must also be happy, feed these feel-good hormones as well,” the Arrows coach explained.