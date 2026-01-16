Nemasisi confident Chabatsane will shine at Pirates

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Former JDR Stars chairman and coach Nnditsheni Nemasisi has backed his former player Mpho Chabatsane to shine at Orlando Pirates.

Chabatsane joined the Buccaneers alongside Daniel Msendami from Marumo Gallants. The left-footed defender is seen as a direct replacement for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who recently moved to MLS side Chicago Fire.

Chabatsane, 23, is a left-sided defender who predominantly plays in the full-back position but can also feature at centre-back.

He rose to prominence in the second tier with JDR, where he spent three seasons after making his debut in 2021/22, before joining Gallants in 2024.

Nemasisi, who coached him at JDR, does not doubt that he will make it at the Buccaneers, adding that he is destined for a move to Europe in the future.

“That one is destined for Europe ... quality, technically and very gifted. And I see he is also doing well at centre-back; he is a fullback and left-back,” Nemasisi explained to Sowetan.

“I also played him in the middle. He is talented. Naturally, he is a left-back, but I think with his pace, he is more suited for left centre-back. But he can play both positions. I played him in one of our midfield positions on the left.”

@orlandopirates is pleased to welcome Msendami and Chabatsane to the Buccaneers family.



We wish them every success in this establishment.



⚫⚪🔴⭐#OrlandoPirates#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/zsB0I6qNRW — Orlando Pirates (@orlandopirates) January 13, 2026

With competition for a place at Pirates tough, Nemasisi said he doesn’t see him struggling for game time.

“He stands a better chance because they don’t have a natural left centre-back. Also, at left-back, they don’t have a natural defender; Deon Hotto is converted and he [Chabatsane] is still young,” he said. “If he works hard, he will have a chance.”

While many see him as a direct replacement for Mbokazi, Nemasisi said they play differently and that he is not surprised by his progress.

“Sometimes when you are building without a proper left centre-back, it becomes a problem. Chabatsane is comfortable on the ball. He can start build-ups. Maybe they are looking at that.

“But in terms of aggression, Mbokazi is ahead of him. I will never be surprised by any player that plays for me when they move. Naturally, they must move.

“When I identify talent, I do that and they’re ready for the Premiership most of the time. They just need a bit of polishing, so I’m not surprised.”

Sowetan