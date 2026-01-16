Ramoreboli puts up brave face despite Botswana’s horrid Afcon

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Thabang Vicent Sesinyi of Botswana challenged by Gedeon Tchingoma Kyatengwa Kalulu of DR Congo during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations AFCON match between Botswana and DR Congo at El Barid Stadium in Rabat, Morocco on 30 December 2025

Highly rated SA-born Botswana coach Morena Ramoreboli has opened up about the lessons they learnt from their rather pitiful Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) campaign, also hoping to retain his job.

Botswana lost all three of their Group D games at the ongoing Afcon in Morocco, where they conceded seven goals without even scoring a single goal. It was their second appearance at the Afcon finals, having made their debut in 2012 in Equatorial Guinea and Gabon.

“It was a very competitive tournament for us, a very tough one. I think for some of our boys it was a high standard, and I think the only thing we could do was to take lessons. I think we took lessons ... we are better now; we know that nothing comes easy and we should always try to work harder,” Ramoreboli told Sowetan.

“We played against competitive and experienced teams that included players with extensive European experience, playing under pressure every week.

“Our squad was largely made up of locally based players. I think we need to accept where we are and also understand that we are not at a stage where some people are, but we are on the right track to get there.”

Ramoreboli, who was appointed as the Zebras coach on a two-year deal last January, having qualified the team for the ongoing Afcon in Morocco when he was an interim coach, sounded rather optimistic that he’d remain at the helm of the Zebras, despite their poor run in Morocco, aiming to assemble a squad that can sustain Botswana for at least five years.

“I’ve submitted my report as normal. The report was not different from previous reports I’d submitted. It’s about us looking for something bigger and saying, ‘How best do we get there?’ I want to make sure that we find a competitive team, a team that can last Botswana for the next five years,” the 45-year-old mentor stated.

“The decision on my future lies with the association, but I am still contracted to the Botswana Football Association and I respect that. I also respect that they’ve given me an opportunity and they are trying their level best to support me, so we will keep on working.”

Botswana’s results in Morocco

0-3 v Senegal

0-1 v Benin

0-3 v DR Congo

