Chiefs don’t need any new players — Petersen

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Brandon Petersen of Kaizer Chiefs reacts during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Durban City and Kaizer Chiefs at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on the 31 October 2025 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Kaizer Chiefs skipper Brandon Petersen sees no problem with Amakhosi not buying any players so far in the January transfer window and insists the players they have are capable of carrying the team for the remainder of the season.

Unlike their biggest rivals, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns, who have signed a few new players in recent weeks, Amakhosi haven’t recruited any.

Chiefs resume action by hosting Golden Arrows in the league at FNB Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm).

“We have done well with what we have, and I don’t see us having problems going forward with the same players we’ve had in the first round,” Petersen said during the Nedbank Cup launch and draw in Sandton on Thursday, where they were pitted against Stellenbosch in the tournament’s first round.

“The only thing that I think we lack is converting the chances we create. But we have done a lot of work on that over the break. Coming to the fixture on Tuesday, we have to obviously start well with a couple of goals and take it from there.”

“The most important thing for me is winning as a team, and the clean sheets are just a bonus.” — Brandon Petersen

Petersen has kept nine clean sheets from 13 league games so far to top the clean sheet chart. Even so, the Chiefs goalkeeper has emphasised that winning as a team takes precedence.

“The most important thing for me is winning as a team, and the clean sheets are just a bonus. A clean sheet means that we defend well as a team, and credit must also go to our coaches,” he said.

“It’s very important for us to win against Arrows to get the ball rolling and give us the confidence going into a very congested January and February. We are all well-prepared after doing a lot of work during the break.”