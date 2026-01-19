Titus happy to renew loyalty to Stellies

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Devin Titus of Stellenbosch FC during the 2025 Carling Knockout Cup last 16 game between Stellenbosch FC and Kaizer Chiefs at Cape Town Stadium in South Africa on 5 October 2025 © Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Stellenbosch midfielder Devine Titus says his loyalty lies with the club after signing a new contract recently, despite interest from other teams.

The 24-year-old was linked with a move to Soweto Giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, but was convinced to stay with the Cape Winelands side.

Titus said he is happy to have signed a new contract, which will see him stay at the club for longer.

“I’m very happy to be at Stellenbosch, it is my boyhood club. They gave me my first start when no other team wanted me. I’m just grateful and happy to be at the club,” Titus stated.

“I’m very loyal to the people who were loyal to me. I just want to show my loyalty to them even more.”

A product of Stellenbosch development structures, Titus made his professional debut against Black Leopards in 2021 at the age of 19 and has since become the club’s third-most-capped player of all time.

He has made 152 appearances (133 starts) and scored 33 goals in all competitions.

With coach Steve Barker having left the club and being replaced by Gavin Hunt, Titus said he is looking forward to working with Hunt as his style of play suits them.

“For me, I feel a bit refreshed. Obviously, Coach Steve was a very good coach to me. He gave me my first start, but Gavin brings a bit of fresh air to Stellenbosch,” he said.

“I’m a bit sad to see coach Steve leave, but I know there are better and greater things for him.”

Having lost several of their more accomplished players in recent times, with Andre de Jong (Orlando Pirates) and Lehlohonolo Mojela (Sekhukhune United) recently, Titus feels they will bounce back strongly in the second round.

“I know at Stellenbosch we always bounce back, we’ve not done it as we want it, but I know in this second half of the season we will do it.”

Stellies will resume their Betway Premiership matches away to Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium tomorrow at 7.30pm.