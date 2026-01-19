Watch | Rasebotja heaps praise on Ouaddou

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates midfielder Selaelo “Iniesta” Rasebotja, who’s on a comeback trail after a long-term injury, has reserved special praise for the Buccaneers coach Abdeslam Ouaddou for the way he treats players at the club.

“His energy is contagious. He is a coach who’s always involved in training sessions. He treats us as human beings before footballers and I think that’s what every footballer needs. Obviously, not everyone can play, but he always tries to tell us what his thoughts are [as far as selecting players is concerned].

“So far, it has been great working with him,” Rasebotja said of Ouaddou during the Nedbank Cup launch and draw in Sandton on Thursday.

Rasebotja also gave an update on his recovery, having last featured in February.

“I am at the final stage of my rehab. I am slowly being integrated into team training. I am not going to rush anything, but hopefully I will get back to full training and be ready for selection in the coming months,” Iniesta said.

Having already bagged the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout trophies this season, Rasebotja has vowed that they will make sure they also add the league title and the Nedbank Cup, albeit admitting it will be tough in the second half of the season in the league.

“Our supporters know that we play every competition to win ... they know that we go into every game with the attitude of winning, so if we can continue where we left off before the break, I think we stand a good chance of doing well in all the competitions we are left with,” Rasebotja stated.

“The league is a marathon and teams are fighting for various targets ... others are trying to get into the top eight and others are battling relegation, so it’s not going to be easy for us.

“Even so, we are focusing on ourselves, and hopefully we will go all the way to win the title.”

The Sea Robbers, who are top of the table, were drawn away to second-division team Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) in the first round of the Nedbank Cup.

However, Pirates’ immediate focus is on the league game against Sekhukhune United at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

