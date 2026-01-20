Manaka optimistic Gallants will do well in second term

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Having been with coach Alexandre Lafitte for six months at Marumo Gallants, midfielder Edgar Manaka feels they now understand how he wants them to play, promising they will be better in the second half of the season.

Despite reaching the Carling Knockout final which they lost to Orlando Pirates in December, Gallants have not done well in the Betway Premiership, with 15 points from 14 matches after registering three wins and suffering five defeats.

“We spent six months with coach Lafitte and I think now we understand his philosophy. I think we will make something interesting in the second half,” Manaka said.

We spent six months with coach Lafitte and I think now we understand his philosophy. I think we will make something interesting in the second half — Edgar Manaka, Marumo Gallants, midfielder

Bahlabane Ba Ntwa will face TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadium tomorrow in a league fixture, with both eager to start the new year with a victory.

Manaka said the Africa Cup of Nations break came at the right time, as they needed to work on certain things to improve when they resume.

“The preparations have gone well and we just came back. The boys have been working hard and we just have to continue where we left off,” he said.

“We are facing TS Galaxy on Wednesday and I think it will be an interesting game since we will be meeting again in the Nedbank Cup.”

After losing two of their key players, Zimbabwean international winger Daniel Msendami and defender Mpho Chabatsane to Pirates, Manaka said it won’t do any damage after they moved swiftly to replace them.

The club signed Ivorian striker Romaric Dognimin Ouattara from Algerian Ligue 1 club Olympique Akbou.

“It is the nature of football; players come and go. In the culture of Marumo, players are always getting sold, so we just have to stay focused. There are many players we have who can come in and do the job, so we are not worried.

“I don’t think it is a big deal.”

Sowetan