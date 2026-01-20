Mncube impressed by Sekhukhune’s new signings

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sekhukhune United midfielder Vusimuzi Mncube is excited about the quality of players the club has added and is optimistic they will definitely improve the team.

Babina Noko have been active in the January transfer window, bringing in players such as Bradley Mojela, Lebogang Phiri and Ivorian winger Amede Diomande ahead of the Betway Premiership second half.

Mncube feels they will be better after the addition of those players as they look to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates for the league title.

“I know them personally; they are good human beings and they are good acquisitions for the team and they are going to help us,” Mncube said.

“They are good players and they have experience. They are quality players; we’ve been training with and playing with them. They will help the team.”

Sekhukhune, who are third on the standings with 25 points from 13 matches, will resume with a home match against Stellenbosch at Peter Mokaba Stadium tonight at 7.30pm.

Mncube, 32, revealed what they have been working on during the Africa Cup of Nations recess as they look to improve in the second half of the season.

“The preparations have been going well. We’ve been working towards reaching our goals and we’ve been working on our weaknesses, which we went wrong in in the latter stage of the first half. We were working hard on that,” he said.

“I think we needed that break and it will help us going into the second half. We are working on scoring more goals because we were missing many opportunities, so we are working a lot on improving our goal scoring.

“I think it’s high time we, as players, tell ourselves that we are one of the big teams in the country. You guys can expect a lot from us and it is going to be a good second half for us.”

Sekhukhune are looking to start the new year on a high note with tough back-to-back matches against Stellenbosch tonight and Orlando Pirates on Saturday.

“We’ve not done well against Stellies this season, but we take every game as it comes; we don’t look at it and say, this is [Mamelodi] Sundowns or Stellenbosch. All the games are the same; we work towards reaching our goals.”

