Bafana move up despite disappointing Afcon run

Evidence Makgopa of South Africa during the Africa Cup Of Nations, Group B match between Zimbabwe and South Africa at Stade de Marrakech on December 29, 2025 in Marrakech, Morocco. (Photo by Zamani Makautsi/Gallo Images)

Bafana Bafana have moved one place up to 60th in the latest Fifa world rankings released on Monday.

Hugo Broos’s side made the slight jump despite losing in the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations, which was won by Senegal on Sunday. On the continent, SA are ranked just outside the top 10 – in 11th place.

Morocco, meanwhile, achieved their highest Fifa men’s world ranking, rising to eighth, despite losing the Afcon final to Senegal, who climbed to 12th.

Morocco were beaten 1-0 after extra time by Senegal in the decider in Rabat on Sunday, but the hosts had a chance to win the trophy with a last-gasp penalty at the end of regulation time.

However, Brahim Diaz squandered the kick after having to wait some 14 minutes for the Senegal players to return, as they walked off the field to protest the penalty decision.

Morocco moved up three spots in the January ranking to eighth. The 2022 World Cup semi-finalists’ previous best was 10th in April 1998.

The highest ranking achieved by an African team was Nigeria’s fifth in April 1994, while Egypt posted the best ranking among Arab nations when they reached ninth in July 2010.

Champions Senegal, who emerged victorious for a second time in the last three editions, moved up seven spots to reach their highest-ever ranking – 12th spot. Their previous best was 17th, achieved in 2024.

The Afcon results have had a huge impact on the ranking of African teams, as several positions have shifted.

Bronze medallists Nigeria (26th) were the team that gained the most points, collecting 79.09 points to move up 12 spots, the same as Cameroon (45th), making them the biggest climbers.

Egypt, who reached the semifinals of the Afcon, climbed four places to 31st, three spots behind Algeria.

Gabon, who were eliminated in the group stage, lost 44.97 points to become the team that lost the most points, dropping to 86th. Equatorial Guinea, meanwhile, suffered the biggest fall, sliding 10 spots to 107th.

European champions Spain kept the top spot, ahead of World Cup holders Argentina. France are third, followed by England, Brazil, Portugal and the Netherlands, with no change in the ranking of the top seven teams. – Reuters