Hunt praises Mabasa, eyes improvements with new recruits

Stellenbosch coach Gavin Hunt was pleased with the performance of new signing Tshegofatso Mabasa, who made an immediate impact during their 1-0 win over Sekhukhune United in the Betway Premiership match at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Tuesday.

Mabasa joined Stellies from Orlando Pirates on loan until the end of the season and scored the only goal of the match in the first half to guide the Cape Winelands to a victory.

While Hunt was satisfied with his performance, he said he will have to get Mosa Lebusa and Kobamelo Kodisang fit as soon as possible, as he feels they were not training enough at Mamelodi Sundowns.

Lebusa and Kodisang joined Stellies from Sundowns this week.

“The problem is that when players come from these clubs, they haven’t trained. They said they trained, but they have big squads, so they train on the sides like Lebusa and KK (Kodisang),” Hunt told the media after the match.

“I got CAF (Confederation Cup) now to try and play them fit for the league and for them to be fit.

“I have to try and make the squad better and improve the players and the results; it’s my job. That’s going to be an ongoing fight.”

Hunt is also optimistic that he will guide the club to where it belongs at the end of the season.

“It’s only halfway now, and we still have a long way to go, so we know our shortcomings,” he said.

“There are good players in the dressing room, but we need a different mentality, and it takes a bit of time. We will try to improve the team and get results.”

Reflecting on their 1-0 win, Hunt feels they were fortunate to win and believes Sekhukhune deserves a point.

“Well, let’s be honest, the longer the game went on, the better they got. I thought they should have gotten a point.

“Overall, I think we were a bit fortunate to win. They should have gotten something. But for us, where we are, every point is important because we don’t play for a long time.

“Our next games are CAF matches. If we had lost here, certainly we would have found ourselves right down at the bottom because everybody would have passed us.”