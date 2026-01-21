Mbatha Bucs hope to start year on high as they visit Sekhukhune

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates midfielder Thalente Mbatha believes the Buccaneers will continue where they left off before the Afcon break when they resume action, starting with Sekhukhune United in the league at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday (3.30pm).

Before the hiatus, Pirates – who are in camp at the Royal Marang Hotel in Rustenburg – were rampant, winning nine of 10 league fixtures and drawing one.

“I believe that we will continue where we left off before the break. We plan to continue winning games. As you know, we lost our first league game of the season against Sekhukhune [in August]. We believe that we have to do better when we face them on Saturday. We have to get maximum points,” Mbatha told the club’s media department.

Meanwhile, skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi confirmed that everyone was fit. “Everyone came back in good shape. The whole squad is available for the coach for selection, and that’s good for us going into the second round of the season. We are just waiting for the first game against Sekhukhune, and see how it goes,” he said.

The Sea Robbers have beefed up their squad with three players: utility playmaker Andre de Jong, who was signed from Stellenbosch, and defender Mpho Chabatsaneand winger Daniel Msendami, who were both bought from Marumo Gallants. On the other hand, the Soweto giants loaned out striker Tshegofatso Mabasa to Stellies for the remainder of the campaign.

Fixtures

League

Tonight: Galaxy v Gallants, Mbombela (7.30pm)

Friday: Bay v Siwelele, Richards Bay (7.30pm)

Saturday: Orbit v Chippa, Olympia Park (3.30pm); Sekhukhune v Pirates, Peter Mokaba, (3.30pm)

Sunday: AmaZulu v Galaxy, Moses Mabhida (3.30pm); Durban v Polokwane, Chatsworth (6pm)

CAF Champions League

Friday: Sundowns v Al-Hilal, Loftus Versfeld (8pm)

Confederation Cup

Sunday: Zesco v Chiefs, Levy Mwanawasa (3pm); Belouizdad v Stellenbosch, Baraki (9pm).