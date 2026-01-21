PRINT 210126Magidigidi / Magidigidi will shine in Belgium - Sanoka

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Veteran Siwelele defender Pogiso Sanoka, 33, has no doubt that prodigy striker Siviwe Magidigidi, 20, will knuckle down at his new Belgian second-tier side, K Beerschot VA, after Siwelele sold him there last week.

“Magidigidi is a very special boy. For him to have his breakthrough at the age of 17 or 18 in the PSL shows he’s a big talent,” Sanoka told Sowetan on the sidelines of the Nedbank Cup launch and draw in Sandton last week.

“I’m really optimistic that he will shine in Belgium. He has what it takes to do well in Europe, so I’m expecting him to be a household name very soon.

“His mental strength is also unbelievable. I remember before coach [Lehlohonolo] Seema arrived at the club; he [Magidigidi] was no longer part of our first team because the club had told him to stay at home. But coach Seema decided to give him another chance ... the rest is history.”

It’s believed that Beerschot scouted Magidigidi during the Under-20 World Cup in Chile in September and October last year.

Magidigidi scored two goals from four matches as Amajita, who are also the reigning African champions after winning the U-20 Afcon in Egypt last May, were eliminated by Colombia in the round of 16.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has also disclosed he was earmarking Magidigidi for the senior national team in the near future, praying he adapts well to the conditions in Belgium.

“I’m also following him for the national team. He’s a talented youngster who can also play on the wing,” Broos told Belgian publication Nieuwsblad.be.

“The main question will be how he can adapt to the conditions in Belgium. He’s a big, strong, good, promising striker who can play on the wings. He’s a guy with potential.”

Magidigidi, who came through the SuperSport United youth ranks, had already scored four goals and racked up one assist from 12 league games for Siwelele this season.