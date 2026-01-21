Ralani’s ‘football brain’ key for Orbit - Makhoye

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orbit College coach Pogiso Makhoye has explained why he recalled Bradley Ralani from retirement and convinced him to sign with the club.

After announcing his retirement last season, Ralani, 38, took up the role of head coach at Gaza United in the Northern Cape ABC Motsepe League.

But he returned to the field during Orbit’s 2-0 defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership match at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Monday.

“With the type of football we’re playing, and since we lost [Monnapule] Saleng, I think we needed experience. We needed someone who could create magic, so I sat down with Ralani,” Makhoye told the media.

“I felt that Ralani did not leave football the right way. He still has football in him. He has a football brain. With the system we are playing, he can assist us. That’s why we signed him. We needed to sign players who come with experience that will help the team survive.

“Ralani has the last pass, and that’s one of the reasons we signed him. If we can play with [midfielder Atisang] Batsi [43 years old], why should Ralani retire at 38? That’s why we convinced him to come out of retirement and come help us here.

“I think he gave us a good 45 minutes, so we’re building his fitness. In the next few games, he will be able to start and finish a game.”

Orbit have 13 points from 15 matches, and Makhoye said they will do their best to make sure they save their Premiership status.

He confirmed that former Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu midfielder Ben Motshwari is training with the team and they are looking to sign him. “His experience will help us because we need a player like him here. We’re not going to sign any other player. The only addition will be Motshwari.

“We want to make this team survive; that’s why you see our intentions [in signing experienced players] are clear.”

