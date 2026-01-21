Shukri sweats over fitness of Miller, Ferreira for Windies series

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Injuries to World Cup-bound Proteas have taken some of the focus off the SA20 playoffs, which feature three teams that have reached the stage in all four editions, but this year don’t include the defending champions.

Coach Shukri Conrad is anxiously awaiting medical updates on two key players, David Miller and Donovan Ferreira.

The initial prognosis from the Paarl Royals − admittedly from coach Trevor Penney, who doesn’t have a medical degree – is that Miller had a groin “tweak” or a “stiff groin”.

Rather grimly, Penney added: “We didn’t want to risk him [in the last round-robin match against Joburg Super Kings] because he potentially could have ripped it.”

Not only does that sound painful for Miller, but for Conrad and the Proteas too.

Dewald Brevis vs Donovan Ferreira



Ferreira showed a bit of aggression, flexing his muscles to signal Brevis, hit me if you can.



Brevis accepted the challenge and smashed 4, 6, 4, 6, 1 for a total of 21 runs in the over.pic.twitter.com/qrxPRujHdj — ∆мαx🧋 (@MarkramBot) January 18, 2026

Penney said Miller was being monitored by the Royals’ medical staff, who were worried for their captain. “But he’s walking around. Hopefully he will be fine for the game in Pretoria on Thursday,” he said.

The Royals’ defeat on Monday night by the Super Kings meant they dropped out of the top two, and instead of two bites at qualifying for this Sunday’s final, they face the eliminator fixture at SuperSport Park, also against the Super Kings.

The winner of that will face the losing team from the qualifier between Pretoria Capitals and Sunrisers Eastern Cape in Durban on Wednesday.

The second eliminator will take place at the Wanderers on Friday.

Besides Miller, the other concern for Conrad is Ferreira, who injured his right shoulder while fielding in last Saturday’s dramatic clash with Pretoria Capitals. Yesterday, he was undergoing scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Ferreira had just started showing good form with the bat and, more eye-catchingly, with the ball too – which makes the timing of his injury particularly galling for the Proteas.

On Wednesday, the Proteas will name a squad for the three T20 Internationals against the West Indies to be played next week. The composition of that side will be determined by the teams in the playoffs of the SA20, with personnel from the Durban Super Giants and MI Cape Town, who finished fifth and sixth, respectively, likely to make up the bulk of that playing group.