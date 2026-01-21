WATCH | Critics will apologise after Chiefs’ success – Kaze

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has vowed that their naysayers will apologise to them at the end of the season, feeling he and his co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef are disrespected by some journalists and unattached coaches.

“I don’t feel that I am not trusted, but I feel very supported within the team by the management, the players and all the colleagues who are working with us,” Kaze said post Tuesday’s 1-0 win over Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium, which saw them move to the third position on the log.

Defender Aden McCarthy netted the only goal of the match, ensuring Amakhosi start the new year on a positive note.

“Sometimes I feel like it’s the outside people that try to create things. I’d say that sometimes there is a kind of lack of respect with some people talking about the coaching position here at Chiefs when there’s a sitting coach already, saying that ‘I’d make them (Chiefs) champions’, and when you look at the history of that coach talking about that, he’s never done that before.

“Sometimes there are journalists who refer to us (him and Ben Youssef) as ‘those two co-coaches’. They don’t even know our names... I am talking about Soccer Beat (a football outlet), actually, but we know what we’re doing; we are qualified. At the end of the season, we’ll meet, and I am pretty sure that everyone will apologise.”

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/1k2WNEquWp — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 21, 2026

Kaze and Ben Youssef were brought to Chiefs by previous coach Nasreddine Nabi to assist him. The pair was installed as co-coaches for the remainder of the season when Nabi and the club “agreed to conclude their professional relationship on an amicable basis” in October last year.

In December, well-travelled coach Dylan Kerr, who has coached Black Leopards and Baroka, among others, in SA, made a bold statement during his interview with one of the local football outlets, asserting he’d win the league with Chiefs, and it appears Kaze’s remarks were aimed at him.

Chiefs’ next match is in the CAF Confederation Cup against Zambian side Zesco away on Saturday (3pm SA time).

