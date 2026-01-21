WATCH | Mngqithi calls for VAR after Chiefs’ controversial win

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has called for an immediate introduction of VAR in the PSL, bemoaning that the game had become “too dynamic” for the match officials.

Mngqithi was left feeling hard done by Aden McCarthy’s goal that helped Kaizer Chiefs beat them 1-0 in what was their first game of the year at FNB Stadium on Tuesday, insisting the goal should have been ruled offside.

“It (the result) isn’t what we were looking for and, worse, when we lose from an offside goal, but I don’t want to blame the officials on this one. I think it’s high time that the league looks at this thing differently because the reality is the game has become too dynamic,” Mngqithi said.

“On the first ball that was played, Aden wasn’t offside, but when the ball touched Silva, Aden was already offside, and that’s an offside because he scored after that action, so the reality is, the VAR is more than important... We are not playing for R200 here, guy, we are playing for R20m (the league’s prize money), so it’s very important that we up our game as the biggest league in Africa”.

It’s very difficult for the match officials to follow every movement. Even ourselves, we see some of these things very late when we check replays. — Manqoba Mngqithi, Golden Arrows coach

Mngqithi emphasised that it had become hard for the match officials to be perfect, as games are now played at a faster pace.

“It’s very difficult for the match officials to follow every movement. Even ourselves, we see some of these things very late when we check replays, so we can’t expect referees to be able to be in touch with everything that happens in the game,” the Abafana Bes’thende coach said.

Arrows have now lost four league games on the trot. A visibly frustrated Mngqithi only replied, “I don’t know”, when quizzed on which areas needed improvement to return the side to winning ways.

