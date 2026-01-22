WATCH | New system aimed at ‘fake tickets’

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stadium Management SA explained this week a new ticketing system would help eradicate fake tickets at its events, but Tuesday’s audition in the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows didn’t go as planned.

The company manages the FNB, Rand, Orlando and Dobsonville stadiums, and Bertie Grobbelaar – who could not be reached yesterday – had explained the system would be eased in ahead of next month’s Soweto derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

“It will help to get rid of fake tickets. As we all know, early last year in the derby, we had over 15,000 people who were not supposed to be there,” Grobbelaar told reporters at the Chiefs Village on Monday.

WATCH | Scores of soccer fans who attended Tuesday's fixture between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows at FNB Stadium in Nasrec, Johannesburg, were left frustrated as the new ticketing system experienced glitches, delaying their entry into the venue. @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/JEQqfssewq — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 21, 2026

Two years ago, Sowetan ran a story on how the fake ticket ring was coining it around FNB Stadium, touting fans around the precinct. No one was arrested, however, despite promises action would be taken.

WATCH | Kaizer Chiefs supporter, Thabo Nhlapo, from the Vaal said only one of four tickets he bought online could be scanned.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/QDYzZGPYFh — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) January 21, 2026

On Monday, Grobbelaar indicated physical tickets would soon be completely eradicated, with fans expected to have digital tickets and scan them at match venues. He also promised there won’t be cellphone connection issues and that scanners will be working perfectly. It remains to be seen if fans would have a smoother experience than they had this week. – Nkareng Matshe