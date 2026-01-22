WATCH | New system aimed at ‘fake tickets’

Sport

Stadium Management SA reveals new ticket system to curb fraud at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. Photo Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

Stadium Management SA explained this week a new ticketing system would help eradicate fake tickets at its events, but Tuesday’s audition in the match between Kaizer Chiefs and Golden Arrows didn’t go as planned.

The company manages the FNB, Rand, Orlando and Dobsonville stadiums, and Bertie Grobbelaar – who could not be reached yesterday – had explained the system would be eased in ahead of next month’s Soweto derby between Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

“It will help to get rid of fake tickets. As we all know, early last year in the derby, we had over 15,000 people who were not supposed to be there,” Grobbelaar told reporters at the Chiefs Village on Monday.

Two years ago, Sowetan ran a story on how the fake ticket ring was coining it around FNB Stadium, touting fans around the precinct. No one was arrested, however, despite promises action would be taken.

On Monday, Grobbelaar indicated physical tickets would soon be completely eradicated, with fans expected to have digital tickets and scan them at match venues. He also promised there won’t be cellphone connection issues and that scanners will be working perfectly. It remains to be seen if fans would have a smoother experience than they had this week. – Nkareng Matshe


